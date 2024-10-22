Oroville holds public hearing on Parks Recreation & Open Space Plan

Oroville Mayor Ed Naillon opened the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan Public Hearing on Oct. 15.

OROVILLE- Mayor Ed Naillon opened the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan Public Hearing to start the Oroville City Council meeting, Oct. 15.

During the public hearing, residents were invited to voice their opinions and contribute ideas focused on the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Plan (PROS).

City Planner Kurt Danison explained that this is the fourth public meeting and the first public hearing on the plan.

“The last 30 days the plan has been out for review by agencies,” said Danison.

Danison presented comments received from the Department of Ecology, Salley Bull, Nairne Moreau and the Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO). Chris Overdorf, SCJ Alliance, also attended via zoom.

Danison said, overall, the Recreation and Conservation Office really liked the plan.

“They thought they might be able to use it as a model for other communities,” he said.

Danison discussed the RCO grant cycles and the plan priorities needed for the update.

He listed the parks included in the update and some of the proposed improvements, which include: Bud Clark Field, Henry Kniss Riverfront Park, City Park, Deep Bay Park, Madeline Wells Park, Soccer Fields and the Osoyoos Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park.

According to Danison, the Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) needs to be included in the PROS Plan update. He further discussed the funding cycles for RCO and the projected costs associated with the proposed improvements, which are using current values.

Also discussed were proposed improvement options such as lighting for Bud Clark Field and parking for Deep Bay Park.

Salley Bull stated she lives near Bud Clark Field and agrees that lighting at the park would be good.

Danison proposed that he, Overdorf, and Thompson, meet to prioritize parks and improvements. There was further discussion regarding cleanliness and maintenance of existing parks being priorities and discussion on grant funding and match funds needed.

Danison stated that a few items need to be addressed in the update, so he is requesting that the public hearing be continued to the Nov. 19, council meeting.

The council discussed needing the opportunity to review the draft CFP before adoption of the plan. There were no further public comments.

Councilman Richard Werner moved and Councilmember Walt Hart seconded that the public hearing be continued to the Nov. 19th city council meeting; motion carried unanimously.