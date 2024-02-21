Oroville High School Music Program plays the high notes

The OHS Music students have been traveling around the county competing, and winning, choral and instrument competitions.

By Bryan Zeski

Special to the G-T

OROVILLE – Since the beginning of the school year, the Oroville Junior and Senior High School Music Program students have been traveling around Okanogan County competing, and winning, choral and instrument competitions every bit as fierce and competitive as any athletic sport.

Most recently, they competed in the North Central Washington Music Educators Association Regional Solo and Ensemble in Wenatchee. During that event, 11 band students and five choir students, some competing for the first time as seventh-grade students and some veteran musicians competing from the 11th-grade level, performed in front of a panel of judges, or adjudicators. During these performances, the students are rated on their technique, musicality, and overall skill and earn ratings ranging from “Good” to “Superior,” the top rating.

Steven Brand and Dylan Herrick, seen here playing at an OHS Football game, will represent Oroville High School at the State competitions later this year.

The hard work, dedication, and leadership of the OHS Music Program students and Director, Valerie Coolidge, paid off handsomely. At the event, seventh grade students and first-time competitors, José Nemecio and Jon Hart, earned a Superior Rating for their alto and tenor saxophone duet; and seventh grade student Allison Hamilton, also a first-time competitor, earned a Superior Rating for her clarinet solo performance. The high school ensemble, including Alisson Orcutt, Steven Brand, Dylan Herrick, Kwani Harding, Karina Smith, Ezekiel Pruett, Antonio Savoia and Kevin Barnhart received a Superior for their performance as well. Brand received a Superior rating for his alto saxophone and earned the second-alternate position for the state-level competition.

Allison Hamilton earned Superior marks for her clarinet solo at the NCWMEA competition in Wenatchee.

The Oroville High School Choir team, Amara Hayworth, Anna Quezada, Gracy McNeil, Deana Lohnes and Lydia Thompson received an Excellent+ rating for their performance of “Only Hope.” Lydia Thompson also earned a Superior rating for her acapella solo rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

The high note of the competition came when Herrick and Brand not only received a Superior rating for their trumpet and alto saxophone duet but were also the Category Winners and will advance to the Washington State Solo and Ensemble competition in April. Brand and Herrick are the first students from Oroville High School to advance to state-level competition in over a decade.

The music program and students will continue to perform at local events and competitions throughout the school year. They will next perform and host a spaghetti dinner and auction on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Oroville Grange Hall to raise funds to purchase new marching band uniforms. The spaghetti dinner is $10 per plate and starts at 5 p.m. The Oroville Booster Club-sponsored auction will start after the dinner at 6:30 p.m.