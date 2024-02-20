Jay L. Hudson, 89, of Oroville, Wash., died on Feb. 7, 2024. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Arkansas to Rev. Clyde and Bonnie Hudson.

Jay Hudson

Jay L. Hudson, of Oroville, Washington, died peacefully at home at the age of 89, on February 7, 2024. He was born on September 20, 1934 in Arkansas to Rev. Clyde and Bonnie Hudson (Deceased).

Jay was raised in Arkansas, his family moved to California in his teens and then on to Oroville. He served in the United States Air Force and became an airplane mechanic. When he left the service, he worked in the orchards for a time in the Tonasket/Oroville area. He moved to Seattle with his family to work at Boeing. During his career at Boeing, he worked on the Aeronautics on Ground (AOG) crew flying around the world repairing Boeing 727 planes.

Jay had a passion for outdoor sports – both hunting and fishing. Whether it was hunting for deer, ducks, pheasants, or geese, he spent time talking about and enjoying everyone’s adventures. His fishing adventure started when his mother took him fishing at four and continued throughout his life. He married the best catch of his life Avis Hudson (Deceased). In retirement, he would talk about fishing and hunting with everyone. At retirement, he returned to Oroville with his wife, where he enjoyed many years of taking family and friends fishing and tinkering on projects around his home.

U.S. Air Force

He is survived by his children, Patricia, Cindy, Lloyd, and Michael; his grandchildren, Jason, Jayelle, Brianna, Esther, Lilah, and Amy and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Hayden, Jaxon and Mabel.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, 11 a.m. at Tonasket Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.