Jacquelin Maycumber announces for Congress, 5th District

With the recent announcement that Cathy McMorris Rogers will not be standing for reelection to the U.S. House or Representatives from Washington’s 5th District, state Representative. Jacquelin Maycumber has decided to throw her hat into the ring.

“With the unwavering support of my family and the backing of our community, I am announcing my candidacy to serve as the U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District, a role previously held by my friend and mentor, Cathy McMorris Rodgers,” said Maycumber in a recent statement. “My journey as a mother, farmer and former law enforcement officer has equipped me with a unique blend of experiences that I have leveraged to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Eastern Washington. As a Washington State Legislator currently serving the largest district in the state, I know the importance of listening to every voice. I am committed to engaging with communities from Republic to Pomeroy, Cusick to Spokane Valley, Walla Walla to Ritzville, and everywhere in between. As a farmer, I will continue to fight for the voice of rural Washington.”

Maycumber says her primary focus will be on ensuring the nation’s safety by securing the nation’s borders, “thereby protecting our economy and communities from the threats of human trafficking and the influx of narcotics like Fentanyl.”

She also says securing the Snake River dams is crucial for energy production, agriculture and transportation.

“These dams play a significant role in providing hydroelectric power, irrigation and facilitating navigation for transportation. Therefore, ensuring the security and stability of these dams is vital for the overall well-being and development of the region they serve and I promise to continue fighting to protect them,” she said.

Maycumber said that seven years ago she made a promise to represent the people of Eastern Washington in Olympia, focusing on safeguarding children’s education, supporting veterans, defending constitutional rights and protecting families from the escalation of crime.

“I am proud to have fulfilled these promises, 1) creating the Veterans Service Officer Program, which has secured millions in federal funds owed to our veterans. The success of this program is now a bill in Congress, waiting to be implemented nationwide. 2) The introduction of a High School pre-apprenticeship program aimed at refocusing our education system on preparing students for their future careers. And, 3) I worked tirelessly and succeeded at lowering the costs of prescription drugs, including an Insulin cap, ahead of federal action,” she said.

She continued, “Despite being told achieving anything as a Republican in the Washington State Legislature would be impossible, I accomplished many substantial policies that bettered the lives of the people of Washington State. I succeed in a partisan Olympia by putting principles above politics with an unsurpassed level of integrity and work ethic. My dedication to service is driven by a heart of a servant and the spirit of a warrior. I will continue these principles in DC as we strive not only for our children’s future but for the future of this great nation.”

McMorris released a statement on Feb. 8 saying she would not seek another term. Before serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, she also was a Seventh District Legislator.

“It’s been the honor and privilege of my life to represent the people of Eastern Washington in Congress. They inspire me every day. They are part of the strength and soul of America — the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known. After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided the time has come to serve them in new ways. I will not be running for re-election to the People’s House,” said McMorris.

She went on to say her greatest blessing in her life was marrying her husband Brian and becoming a wife and mom

“Together, we have been blessed with three beautiful, beloved children. Cole was with me on the House floor when we passed the ABLE Act, which marked a new chapter of opportunity and independence for people living with a disability. Grace and Brynn joined me at countless parades, election night parties, trips to the office, and committee hearings. I love to see their drawings and notes hanging on my office walls. Brian, Cole, Grace, and Brynn give me strength and courage to give it my best every day.”

As a state representative in the Seventh District, Maycumber’s constituents included parts of Okanogan County, but if elected to serve Congressional District 5, people in Okanogan County would not get the chance to cast a vote for her as Okanogan County is part of Congressional District 4, currently represented by Congressman Dan Newhouse.