Colville National Forest presents Trail Tales 2023

2023 Trail Tales Locations

Submitted by Julianne Nikirk/USFS Public Affairs Specialist

COLVILLE –The Colville National Forest and partner libraries in Northeast Washington, part of the Upper Columbia Children’s Forest, have teamed up to bring you Trail Tales.

Trail Tales is a fun and educational way for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors while also helping build children’s interest in reading. Pages of a book posted along the trail will take you on an adventure physically and mentally. Look for a new story at your nearest location each month from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Research shows that early language and literacy development are important for future success. Trail Tales combines three critical elements for overall family health: early literacy learning, family engagement outdoors, and physical activity. As families walk the trail, they can create new memories, appreciate the physiological benefits of being outside, and explore new areas. These trails were chosen with the express purpose of allowing the whole family to enjoy them together.

Trail Tales Locations:

Tonasket Ranger District:

Strawberry Mountain #309

Latitude: 48.85300, Longitude: -119.04944

Three Rivers Ranger District:

Log Flume Interpretive #77

Latitude: 48.5825, Longitude: -118.225

Newport-Sullivan Lake Ranger Districts:

Lake Shore Trail #504

Latitude: 48.793109, Longitude: -117.281558

Research weather and road conditions prior to departing, know before you go. Spring conditions are notoriously unpredictable, let someone know where you’re going and have the proper supplies for your trip.

Find exact Trail Tales locations on the Colville website https://www.fs.usda.gov/colville Twitter @Colville_NF and www.facebook.com/colvillenf.