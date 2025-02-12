Bonnie M. Fry, 82, was born on March 24, 1942, in Garnett, Kan. to James W. Francis and Clara L. Francis (nee Corwin). She died Dec. 24, 2024.

Bonnie M. Fry, 82, was born on March 24, 1942, in Garnett, Kansas to James W. Francis and Clara L. “Ted” Francis (nee Corwin). She passed away on December 24, 2024.

The oldest of seven children, she grew up in the Garnett and Welda, Kansas area. She married James L. Fry on February 29, 1964. She was a homemaker, mother to five children and worked in the restaurant business in various positions for many years.

She and her husband devoted much time to the local Fraternal Order of Eagles.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, James Fry; a brother, John Francis and her daughter, Marguerite L. Mathis. She is survived by daughters, Dianna McEiver of Washougal, Washington, Andrea Carter of Spokane, Washington, Sharlene Baugher of the home and son, Richard Fry and wife Terri of Canyon, Texas, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ and Later Day Saints located at 33420 Hwy. 97, in Oroville, Washington at 6 p.m. on Wednesday the 19th of February, 2025.