Ballots for Primary Election are in the mail

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office has mailed out ballots for the upcoming Aug. 4 primary election.

The auditor’s office recommends that if you are a registered voter and have not received your ballot by Friday, July 24 to contact their office at 509-422-7240.

The auditors office, 149 3rd Ave N, Okanogan, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on election day only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the following services:

  • Voter Registration
  • Drop off voted ballots
  • Obtain replacement ballots
  • Disability Access Voting Units

Drop boxes will be open July 16 to Aug. 4 and are open until 8 p.m. on Aug. 4. Okanogan County ballot drop box are located at these locations:

Oroville – Oroville Police Station, 1105 Main St., Oroville

Tonasket – City Hall/Library Complex, 209 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket

Omak – Next to Police Station, 8 N Ash, Omak

Omak – 12 Tribes Casino- in parking lot, Omak

Pateros –180 Pateros Mall in parking lot, Pateros

Twisp – 118 S Glover St, City Hall, Twisp

Coulee Dam – City Hall/300 Lincoln Ave, Coulee Dam

The auditor’s office asks voters to remember to sign their ballots and are encouraged to mail in ballots prior to Friday, July 31, to ensure the envelopes are postmarked by election. The agency says to check with your local post office for cut off times.

If you need to find out information about the issues you can use the following sources.

Those that are not currently registered in the State of Washington, can appear in person in the auditors office until Aug. 4, registere to vote and be able to vote in the primary election.

People with questions are asked to feel free to call the auditors office at 509-422-7240

