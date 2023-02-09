Hwy 20 gets ‘Vietnam War Veterans’ Memorial Highway’ designation

On Jan. 19 the state Department of Transportation Commission agreed to designate State Route Highway 20, in Okanogan County, as the “Vietnam War Veterans’ Memorial Highway,” to honor Vietnam War Veterans9. The highway will be dedicated during Memorial Day weekend ceremonies, held at the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy Park in Tonasket. Laura Knowlton/staff photo

OKANOGAN COUNTY — The Washington State Transportation Commission agreed to designate State Route Highway 20, in Okanogan County, as the “Vietnam War Veterans’ Memorial Highway,” on Jan. 19 to honor Vietnam War Veterans.

The commission took action on the proposal which was presented by members of The American Legion, Hodges Post No. 84, in Oroville.

The Oroville and Tonasket members of the American Legion gathered over 325 signatures on the project. After a year of letter writing and phone calls and waiting, the commission heard testimony. Upon discussion the Commission read the resolution and passed it unanimously.

Chairman of the Oroville Planning Commission, local author and member of the Okanogan Borderlands Historical Society, Arnie Marchand, said the idea began with a conversation between himself and fellow Post #84 member Louie Wilson.

“Louie is the guy who came up with the idea,” said Marchand.

Wilson said it all started when the pair were reading a Legion article while sitting at the at the Oroville American Legion hall.

“I told Arnie we needed to find a highway and name it for Vietnam War vets. So, we came up with Highway 20. Arnie did a lot of work on this thing. He says it was my idea but he knew the right people to talk to, and he did. He did a great job ,” said Wilson.

Originally, Wilson had his sights on changing the name of Highway 97, going through Oroville.

Marchand said he began his research by asking the DOT about what could be done.

“We submitted the application for Highway 20 from Newport to the Skagit County line. All the way across the state of Washington,” said Marchand.

The team was told no and it was too far to go across the whole state of Washington, according to Marchand who said they countered with a request for just Okanogan County.

“They said ‘yes,’” said Marchand.

After a year-long process, Marchand said to get the overwhelming support from Okanogan County is really something.

“For a lot of years, Vietnam veterans were treated like dirt. They were treated really badly, thought of badly, and talked of poorly, or not thought of at all. Louie came up with this idea and I thought, let’s just do it,” said Marchand.

Wilson said there will be a dedication ceremony Memorial Day weekend. The ceremony will be held after the parade at the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy Park, in Tonasket.

“We are going to have people from the DOT present. The Legion will make a small speech,” said Wilson.

Later in the summer signs will be raised to mark the highway’s designated name.

Wilson said he was thankful for this opportunity to honor Vietnam War vets.

“In our past, during the Vietnam War, it was not popular at all. The vets from the Vietnam War never really got the recognition that I believe they should have. I think this will help recognize the veterans from Vietnam. We have several of them here in town,” said Wilson.

Wilson said he appreciates the Washington State Transportation Commission recognizing the service and commitment shown by those who served in the Vietnam War by honoring their service.

By implementing this naming designation, American Legion members said they believe it will help future generations remember the exemplary service of these war veterans.

Wilson said a few years ago, Okanogan County had more veterans per capita than any other county in the state.