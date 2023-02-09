Sherry Lee Nissen

Sherry Lee Nissen, age 76, of Tonasket, Washington, died January 26, 2023 at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket. She was born October 15, 1946 in Nebraska to parents John and June Nissen.

She was raised in Edmonds, Washington and graduated from Edmonds High School. She worked as an accountant and resided outside of Tonasket. Sherry loved animals, dancing and singing and yard-saleing. She was loved by many in the local area and many people say she was one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. She was always willing to help others in need.

She is survived by her son, John Nissen; granddaughter, Emily Nissen and sisters, Sandy Robinson and Nia Sprongmberg.

A memorial service will be held in Sultan, Washington at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.