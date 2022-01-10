Ecology issues burn ban in Okanogan Valley

SOURCE: WSDOE The Okanogan Valley is under a Stage 2 Burn Ban until at least Wednesday, Jan. 12, when the situation will be reassessed by the state Department of Ecology.

OKANOGAN VALLEY – The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Burn ban for the Okanogan Valley (cities of Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Riverside).

The ban starts Monday, Jan. 10 at noon and continues until further notice. Restrictions will be reassessed at noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, according to Ecology

Ban condition: Stage 2 – All indoor wood burning devices (unless it is a home’s sole source of heat) and all outdoor burning, including agricultural burning.

Background: Stagnant air over North Central Washington is producing high levels of particulate pollution in the Okanogan River Valley.

For more information on Ecology burn bans: www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans.