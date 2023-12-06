Highlands Community Support Coalition donates to the complete rebuild of the Sidley Lake aerator

The Highlands Community Support Council (HCSC) donated enough money to rebuild an aerator to replace the one at Sidley Lake. Laura Robinson, HCSC Treasurer, Anne Alden, HCSC Secretary and Kevin Myrick, HCSC board member and volunteer with a check representing the donation. HCSC/submitted photo

MOLSON – Kevin Myrick of Molson continues his family’s decades-long tradition of volunteerism in the maintenance and operation of the local highland lakes aerators, which operate in Sidley and Molson lakes.

The Sidley Lake aerator was about 50 years old and desperately needed a replacement. It was having serious issues over the last few years threatening the lake’s wildlife with a lack of needed oxygen. Myrick took an aerator originally used in Ell Lake to a specialty repair shop in Spokane for a complete rebuild this past August. Long dependent on small donations for repair, maintenance and power, HCSC is very pleased to support these efforts by funding the entire rebuild. Myrick’s time and effort is still all voluntary.

The rebuilt aerator has already improved the air flow in the lake which means a healthier and more abundant wildlife environment. As the “Aerators Caretaker”, Myrick is the one who crawls out on the ice in the middle of the night after a power outage when the lakes are at risk of freezing over quickly to reset the equipment. He also runs them in the summer when the lakes need cooling down. Years of on-the-job experience on the lakes, and with knowledge passed down by other caretakers, he knows when to turn on, turn off, and adjust the aerators for optimum air flow. It is his efforts we must thank for such a beautiful and healthy lake system.

Next time you visit the Molson area, and if you see Kevin, give him a thanks for all of his hard work and dedication. And, don’t miss the Winter Ice Fishing Festival and Contest held on Sidley Lake this upcoming January 13, 2024.