Robert “Bob” Lind, age 91, of Tonasket, Washington, died Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Apple Springs in Omak, Washington. He was born May 2, 1932 in Ellisforde, Washington. to parents John E. and Lyda Lind.

He was raised in Chesaw, Washington and graduated from Molson High School. On August 11, 1956 he and Jackie married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They lived in Omak and he worked at Biles Coleman Sawmill until 1964. In 1964 they moved back to Chesaw to run the family ranch, later selling it in 1977 and relocating to Tonasket. Bob raised apples for a short while and worked at Chief Tonasket Warehouse until his retirement.

He enjoyed farming, gardening and taking care of his koi pond. He was a member of the Tonasket Kiwanis and especially enjoyed going to Lost Lake and working on camp.

Bob is survived by his children, Rick (Lida) Lind of Tonasket and Debbie Glover of Brewster, Washingon; grandson, Trevor Lind of Seattle; two step-grandchildren, Cynthia (Daniel) Riggan of Brewster and William Glover of San Andreas, California; sisters, Roxana Merritt of Republic and Opal Slater of Coulee Dam. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; parents and brother, John W. Lind.

At his request, no services will be held.

