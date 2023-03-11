Local firefighters and other first responders began the Tonasket Fire Spring Training, hosted by the Tonasket Fire Department, Friday, March 10. The event takes first responders through eight to nine hours of learning a multitude of skills. Participants will receive hands-on training from local and out of state expert instructors, along with manufacturing representatives for extrication tools, nozzles, and other fire fighting equipment. Laura Knowlton/staff photos
Hands on Training
Hands on Spring Fire Training in Tonasket