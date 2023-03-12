OVOC to present Spring-Family Concert on March 25

Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus Family Concert in 2017

Submitted by Shiela Corson, OVOC PR

OMAK – The Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus will present its final concert of the season, the Spring-Family Concert, at 3 p.m. March 25 at the Omak PAC. The concert will include an opportunity for children to join the orchestra on stage to watch them play, continuing an OVOC tradition.

Special performances will include some original music from returning artist Kori Thornton. Dave McClure will also share some piano songs.

The chorus will bring a variety of songs that children of all ages will enjoy. “Taloowa’ Chipota (Children’s Songs)” is a Chickasaw piece from composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, featuring cello and egg shakers. “Prayer of the Children” will feature a Ukrainian portion – words and music by Kurt Bestor and arranged by Andrea S. Klouse. A fun, upbeat “Frog Went A-Courtin’” arranged by A.P. Jackman will get toes tapping. “Star Dance” by Robert Louis Stephenson, with music by Janet Gardner is a sweet, simple tune. Kids will recognize “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” by Randy Newman from Disney’s Toy Story.

The orchestra will take on some classic favorites, starting with the “Light Cavalry Overture” by Franz von Suppé, arranged by Merle J. Isaac. Joseph Haydn’s or Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony” arranged by Philip Gordon will bring an element of fun. The popular and timeless “Peer Gynt Suite” by Edvard Grieg, edited by Carl Simpson, will feature fantastic dynamics. The audience will be left uplifted by the “Ode to Joy Festival” by Ludwig van Beethoven, arranged by Todd Parrish.

Tickets are $10 at the door for all adults, and everyone 18 and younger are free – continuing OVOC’s desire to make the performing arts more accessible to youth and families.