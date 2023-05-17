Gov. Inslee signs expansion of Working Families Tax Credit into law

By Brett Davis | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – A tax credit that just went into effect this year has been expanded thanks to legislation signed into law by Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday afternoon.

Applications opened Feb. 1 for the Working Families Tax Credit, which distributes up to $1,200 to eligible Washington residents depending on their income level and how many qualifying children they have in their household.

The legislation Inslee signed into law from the state reception room at the Capitol Campus in Olympia, Second Substitute House Bill 1477, makes three technical and administrative changes in an effort to make the tax credit go further for working families: 1) It allows those who are married but filing their taxes separately to be eligible for the credit. 2) It allows retroactive refunds for up to three years for those who are qualified but did not apply for the tax credit previously. 3) It requires the Department of Revenue to submit to the Legislature a biennial program report on the Working Families Tax Credit.

Inslee, a longtime proponent of the tax credit, originally signed the legislation to implement and expand the tax credit in 2021.

“This program is one important step to addressing the upside down nature of our tax system,” Inslee posted on his official Facebook account on the day the program launched. “It’s the result of strong bipartisan leadership and a statewide network of advocates and community organizations. Thanks to everyone who made today possible!”