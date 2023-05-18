‘Captain’ Jon Avis

Jon Ferrell Avis passed away May 3, 2023 in the company of loved ones. He is survived by loving siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and an extraordinary number of friends.

Jon had many great passions but his favorites by far were VWs and sailing. He earned his nickname ‘VW Jon’ for the decades of building, repairing, racing and driving his wonderful Volkswagens. Summers, you could see the sails of the Mary Ellen on Lake Osoyoos with Captain Jon and crew.

Jon loved music, the outdoors, his friends and laughing. He had an incredible sense of humor and was able to find joy wherever he went. He had a knack for making and keeping friends for life.

In life he served as dishwasher, shingler, short order chef, pizza pie preparer, pump jockey, disk jockey, straddle carrier jockey, apple harvester, small engine specialist, specialty horticulturist, salt flat racer, machinist, Beetle doctor, bee keeper, truck driver, independent business owner, and beloved bartender. He faced life straight on and upright. No one ever needed to question his honesty or ask his favorite beverage. He was always Jon.

Jon is survived by his brothers, Jerry (Dana), Stanley (Sharon), Steve (Paula); sister, Sandy (Peter); cousin, Chuck (Janet) and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special friends, Kat, MO, Willie and Cullene, Michael and Patty, Woody, Tater, Danny, Val, Gary and Terry, Lydia… and countless others who will remember him for his one-liners and his perma-smile.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents, ‘Sweet’ Mary Ellen and Walter Avis.

A Celebration of Life at American Legion Post 84 in Oroville Washington will be held on August 26th at 2 p.m.