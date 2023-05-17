Scott Pollock

Scott Fitzgerald Pollock, 62, of Tonasket, died on April 24, 2023 in Tonasket, Washington. He was born November 29, 1960 in San Bernardino, California to parents Herbert and Sandra Pollock.

Scott served our country for four years in the United States Air Force as a Material Facilities Specialist. After his service, Scott went on to become an Operating Engineer advancing to the title of Foreman and Superintendent. From there, Scott became a Certified Gunsmith, owning his own business. Scott moved to Tonasket, Washington in 2017 where he followed a calling to become a Pastor for a local church in Tonasket.

Scott was blessed with three beautiful children. He was a very talented and skilled craftsman. Scott was a very smart, gifted and charming man who loved the outdoors. Scott was a son, brother, father and friend. He will be missed dearly.

U.S. Air Force

Scott is survived by his children, David Pollock, Evan Pollock and Jordan Davis (Pollock); sisters, Stacie Talbott (Pollock) and Shannon Lofts (Pollock) and grandchildren, Ethan, Isaiah, Noah, Carter, Harper and Finley

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Sandra Pollock

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W Espanola Rd., Medical Lake Washington 99022 with William Smoot, officiating.