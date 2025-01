Firefighters from across the nation, including Tonasket, are preparing for the 2025 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Firefighter Climb.

Local firefighters, along with firefighters from across the nation, are preparing to lace up their boots and don their gear for the 2025 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Firefighter Climb, set to take place on March 9. Submitted photo

