Fee-free day on National Forests in observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday

A family enjoying the Big Trees Trail at the USFS Lost Lake Campground during warmer weather. Gary DeVon/File Photo

PORTLAND – The U.S. Forest Service will celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday and recognize King’s work towards equality for all by waiving standard amenity fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas Monday, Jan. 16.

The agency will waive standard recreation use fees for Forest Service – managed picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, and any necessary permits still apply and fees will also be charged at concessionaire -operated recreation sites unless the concessionaire chooses to participate.

Congress designated Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday in 1983 and named it the nation’s first-ever national day of service in 1994 to recognize King’s legacy of service and leadership in the civil rights movement.

“Dr. King’s holiday is an opportunity to reflect on how we can make outdoor access more equitable to all, including underserved communities,” said Stephen Sumner, interim Regional Volunteer and Service program manager for the U.S. Forest Service – Pacific Northwest Region. “As a National Day of Service, it’s also a chance to reflect on the contributions of the thousands of volunteers who donate their time and energy to ensuring these opportunities remain available for everyone to enjoy.”

The U.S. Forest Service has designated six fee-free days in 2023. In additional to Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16), fees will be waived for Presidents’ Day (Feb. 20), National Get Outdoors Day (June 10), Juneteenth (June 19), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 23) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

For more information about Forest Service recreation passes and fees, including the Interagency Annual Passes (valid at all Forest Service -managed sites in the U.S. and other public lands) and the Northwest Forest Pass (valid at Forest Service -managed locations in Washington and Oregon, only), visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/passes-permits.

For information about volunteer opportunities on National Forests in Washington and Oregon, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs/volunteer.