Angling for the Big Ones

Flynn Glover, from Moses Lake, gets his trout weighed in at the 19th Annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival held at Sidley Lake near Molson last Saturday, Jan. 14. His fish weighted 2 pounds, three ounces. Taking first place in this year’s competition in the Adult Division was Chris Marcolin. Douglas Vanslyke took first in the Youth Division. The event was sponsored by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce. Read more in this week’s issue of the Gazette-Tribune. Gary DeVon/staff photo