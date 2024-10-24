Fall is the time to prioritize fire safety as weather gets colder

Fall is a season that brings unique fire risks associated with increased heating, holiday preparations and outdoor activities.

NORTH COUNTY – As the crisp fall air settles in, many residents are eager to light their fireplaces and stoves for warmth and ambiance. However, it’s also a season that brings unique fire risks associated with increased heating, holiday preparations and outdoor activities.

Fire safety experts urge homeowners to prioritize safety by scheduling inspections for their chimneys and stoves before use.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends annual inspections and cleanings of chimneys, fireplaces, and vents by a qualified professional. Creosote buildup in chimneys is a common risk that can lead to chimney fires if not properly addressed.

“Regular inspections help identify blockages, cracks, or combustible buildups that could pose fire hazards,” said James Knowlton, owner of Master Sweep. “Taking these precautions helps ensure both safety and efficiency throughout the colder months.”

By taking these proactive steps, homeowners can enjoy the warmth and comfort of their fireplaces and stoves with peace of mind this fall.

Additionally, fall is an ideal time to check and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Ensuring these devices are operational can provide crucial early warnings in case of emergencies.

Here are some essential fire prevention tips to keep your home safe and sound through the autumn months: Check heating systems, mind space heaters, schedule a chimney inspection and cleaning with a certified chimney sweep annually, test smoke alarms, use caution with candles, tackle yard work, secure outdoor fire pits, practice kitchen safety, develop a home fire escape plan.

With plummeting temperatures, homes rely more heavily on heating systems. Fire prevention in the fall involves taking simple, proactive steps that can significantly reduce the risk of fire.

Halloween is a time for fun and spooky celebrations and activities, but it can also be a time for some truly scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday nears, there are simple precautions that can help ensure the holiday remains fun and fire-safe.

“Home fires caused by decorations from 2018 to 2022 there was an average of 835 home structure fires that began with decorations per year. These fires caused an annual average of three civilian fire deaths, 30 civilian fire injuries and $14 million in direct property damage,” according to the NFPA.

Nearly half of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment. Approximately one-third of these fires were started by candles.

The NFPA suggests that by maintaining equipment, practicing safe habits, and being prepared for the unexpected, you can enjoy the autumn season with peace of mind.

For more fire safety tips and resources, visit the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) website, or contact Tonasket Fire Department at 509-486-2611 and Oroville Fire Hall at 509-476-2582.