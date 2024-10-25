Okanogan County lifts burn restrictions in unincorporated areas

Okanogan County will be lifting Burn Restrictions after midnight tonight, Oct. 25, 2024.

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County will be lifting Burn Restrictions after midnight tonight, Oct. 25, 2024.

Natural vegetation may now be burnt within unincorporated areas of Okanogan County.

However, the county strongly encourages people to call Okanogan County Sheriff Dispatch at 509-422-7232 option 4 before burning.

“Be sure to check with your city, town and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for their current burning rules/restrictions,” recommends the county.

Visit the DNR website at www.DNR.wa.gov for their current fire danger level and outdoor burning restrictions for lands managed by DNR. (DNR burning restrictions may apply to your private property if you are assessed a DNR Fire Control tax. This can be found on your county tax statement).

While burn restrictions have been lifted in the unincorporated areas of the county, “all fires shall be attended at all times,” says the county in their announcement the lifting of the restrictions.

For those on the Colville Reservation, people should contact the Mt. Tolman Fire Center for burning rules/restrictions, 509-634-3100.

Visit the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest or the Colville National Forest Websites for fire danger and outdoor burning restrictions for lands managed by the Forest Service.

For Air Quality burn bans go to the Department of Ecology and climate information.

The county advises, “Burn responsibly, do not be the one trying to explain how your controlled burn turned into an uncontrolled burn, and be a good neighbor and don’t let it smolder.”

View Okanogan County Burn Information WEB page: https://www.okanogancounty.org/government/emergency_management/new_page/index.php