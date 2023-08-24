Derby postponed due to fires

TONASKET- The annual Tonasket Demolition Derby has been postponed until further notice.

“Due to the fires, the DNR being in the rodeo grounds, and the poor air quality. We are postponing the Demolition Derby until further notice. In our community we as a club feel anything we can do to help with fires benefits everyone. We do not have a future date yet. Stay tuned for more information and everyone stay safe,” said Lori Sawyer.

The derby hosted by the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club, will feature a $5,000 added purse.

A hometown favorite, the derby brings the sights and sounds of roaring engines and ripping metal along with their famous beer garden and concessions.