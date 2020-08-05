Death toll from COVID-19 increases to eight in Okanogan County

x

OKANOGAN – The Wednesday, Aug. 5 update of COVID-19 in Okanogan County shows that eight residents have now passed away from the virus.

The update from Okanogan Public Health says that a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the number of positive cases to 795, with 283 cases reported in the past 14 days. For those 14 days there was per capita incidence rate of 662.3 cases per 100,000 people.

While there were no new deaths reported for Aug. 4, the number of deaths is three higher than what was reported last Monday morning. Most of the deaths are from Brewster residents at five, with one death each in Oroville, Omak and Pateros.

The highest number of positive cases reported in the update were in Brewster with six, followed by Oroville and Tonasket with two each and Omak and Malott with one apiece.

The city with the most reported positive cases of COVID-19 since testing in the county began is Brewster with 485; followed by Omak, 112; Tonasket and Pateros, 40 each; Okanogan, 34; Oroville, 30; Malott, 20; Nespelem, 11; Riverside and Winthrop, six each; Carlton, four; Loomis and Coulee Dam, two each and Twisp, one. The town of residence has not been identified in two cases, according to the agency.