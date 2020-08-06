Charlie A. Rounds was born on August 24, 1931 to Howard and May (Guyll) Rounds. He attended school in Rogers, Arkansas.

He moved to Oroville, Washington around 1947 where he worked for Art Frazier (1951 -1968), Roy Frazier (1968 – 1970), Ron Thomson (1970 -1972), and then later for Perry Blacker for 26 years (1972 – 1998), until his retirement on April 29, 1999. He worked off and on for Gold Digger before and after his retirement (1998 – 2002).

He met the love of his life, Emogene Rounds and they were married on June 7th, 1951. They were married for 59 years until she passed away on December 2, 2010.

Charlie went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 25, 2020, while at home with his loving family. Charlie attended the PC of G Bible Faith Family Church for over 35 years until he moved to Omak where he attended New Hope Chapel.

He is survived by his son, Kim (Tina) Rounds of Spokane; daughter, Charlotte (Steve) Gould of Omak and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emogene Rounds; his father, Howard Rounds; his mother, May Guyll Rounds; his brothers, Russell, Jim, Ed and Hubert Rounds and his sisters, Lela Rounds, Mary (Claude) Cannaday and Virginia (Carl) Hill.

The family will have a private graveside service at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.