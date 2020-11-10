County’s two week incident rate remains high

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health reports there were 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in a two-week period in the county, matching the numbers in the previous Monday’s update.

In the three-day period between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, there were two new positive cases, one in Nespelem and the other in Nespelem, according to Okanogan County Public Health’s COVID-19 data report from Monday, Nov. 9.

The total number of people that have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing in the county began, is now at 1188. Of those, 1141 tested positive PCR and 47 positive antigen. The two-week Incidence Rate was 81.9 in 100,000 people. The previous Monday’s report showed a 81.9/100,000 Incidence Rate as well. The death toll remained at 13.

According to Public Health, Brewster now has a total of 625 (up six) people who have tested positive for the virus since testing began in the county. The next highest is Omak, with 194 (up five); Okanogan, 78 (up 10); Oroville, 64 (up two); Tonasket, 59 (up two); Pateros, 51; Nespelem, 34 (up one); Malott, 25; Coulee Dam, 15; Riverside, 10; Winthrop, eight; Twisp, eight (up one); “unidentified,” five; Elmer City, five; Carlton, four; Loomis, two and Mazama, one.

Statewide, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to make progress with their COVID-19 vaccine distribution planning efforts.

Throughout the month of October DOH’s community engagement team connected with communities, workers, and business sectors that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and communities and sectors at higher risk for getting or spreading COVID-19. We conducted over 90 interviews and focus groups with 402 people, and received 18,000 survey responses in multiple languages.

Provider Enrollment

On Nov. 2, the DOH opened enrollment for the COVID-19 Vaccination Program. The agency collaborated with the Washington State Hospital Association and health care coalitions to identify and invite facilities to enroll for the first phase of vaccine administration.

“We are taking a phased approach to enrollment, focusing first on hospitals and health care systems. We will branch out to additional sites in the following weeks. We also opened enrollment to local health departments that are planning to order, store, or administer vaccine,” said the agency in a recent press release.

State and National plans

On Oct. 29, the CDC released an updated version of their COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdiction Operations. The next update to the state’s Interim COVID-19 vaccination plan will include changes informed by the CDC’s new playbook along with other sources of feedback. DOH will post the revised version of the plan on on their COVID-19 Vaccine page (www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Vaccine) once complete.