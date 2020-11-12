Philip Maurice Turner, 78, passed away at home November 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Philip was born December 2, 1941 in Tonasket, Washington.

He grew up in the Chesaw and Loomis areas which instilled in him a deep sense of love for the outdoors and a dedicated work ethic.

As a young man in the U.S. Army, he served as an MP and then as a Special Forces Medic in Vietnam. He had many careers, including being an officer in the Seattle Police Department, a skipper of crab fishing vessels in Alaska, and started a nut and fruit orchard in Northern Idaho. Later he owned and ran the family orchards in Loomis. He spent his retirement continuing to serve his country by volunteering with the American Legion Post #56.

Philip enjoyed and always made time for hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He took great pleasure in visiting friends and family, BS-ing and telling stories, puttering and tinkering, and tending the fire in his shop, carving intricate jewelry out of bone and antlers depicting big game, volunteering his time to support the elderly in his community and cultivating his prized elephant garlic and many trees and plants. Locals may even come across one of his nut trees growing in nooks and crannies throughout Okanogan County due to his deep desire to constantly plant trees.

Philip had many illnesses relating to his time in Vietnam; yet not one of them held him back from continuing to work hard and live life to its fullest. He was one of the strongest, bravest, and most honorable men and many lives were made better because of his efforts and intentions.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Turner; six children, Will Turner, Laura Turner, Terry VanDyke (Dalana), Amy Radcliff (Jason), Jennifer Steinshouer (Sam), Andrew Gilmer (Beth), and 15 grandchildren. Each one of them felt a deep sense of love, respect and admiration for him. His stories of wild and harrowing adventures, his games of cribbage and his loving presence will be deeply missed.

Philip is preceded in death by his mother, Prebble McCuistion-Branger; father, Maurice Turner; stepmother, Luella Turner and sister, Pam Johnson.

His immediate family will hold a private graveside service, and a celebration of life is planned for Father’s Day 2021. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that donations be made in his name to American Legion Post #56, P.O. Box 1956, Omak, WA 98841.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.