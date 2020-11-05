Ida Mae Hawkins, 97, of Oroville, Washington, died at home October 30, 2020. She was born in Seminole, Oklahoma to parents Jack and Narrie Biggs.

She was born and raised in Oklahoma and later married Verlin Hawkins in 1944 and they moved to California. In 1974, she moved with her husband and three children to Oroville. After her husband died in 1980, she continued working in the apple packing sheds until she retired.

Ida is survived by her children, Dan Hawkins, Ted Hawkins and Mike Hawkins, all of California; Phyllis St. Pierre, of Massachusetts; Janice, Jim, Joe and Anita Hawkins, all of Oroville; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Verlin Hawkins and son, Steve Hawkins.

The family had a private family graveside service at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery with Pastor Cody Humborg officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.