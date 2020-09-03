Okanogan County one away from 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Gary DeVon/staff photo Testing for COVID-19 was held in Oroville on Thursday, Nov. 20. It was part of several free testing events around the county sponsored by Okanogan County Public Health.

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health says that 999 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county since testing began at the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Wednesday, Sept. 2 data report says here have been 52 cases in the last 14 days bringing the two-week incident rate to 121.7 per 100,000 of population in a county of approximately 42,000 people. The latest data shows that there were no new deaths attributed to the virus and the county’s total fatalities remain at nine. Brewster has six deaths that were attributed to COVID-19 and Okanogan, Oroville and Pateros have one apiece.

The latest positive test for COVID-19 was in Okanogan on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Brewster has the highest cumulative number of cases with 587, followed by Omak, 147; Tonasket, 53; Oroville and Pateros, 49 each; Okanogan, 48; Malott, 22; Nespelem, 12; Riverside, seven; Winthrop and Coulee Dam, six each; unidentified, five; Carlton, four; Loomis, two and Elmer City and Twisp, one each.

COVID-19 test results from testing events held last month

