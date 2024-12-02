Oroville High School Robotics Teams earn awards at CWU Tournament

OHS 21st Century Robotics competed in tournament play at CWU and returned home with well-earned awards for both teams.

ELLENSBURG – Oroville High School 21st Century Robotics competed in tournament play at Central Washington University on Saturday, Nov. 23 and returned home with well-earned awards for both teams.

OHS students have been hard at work after school since September preparing for the tournament. Blending knowledge and skill each team designed a robot capable of holding two-inch rings, then, using both driver and autonomous skill, they control the robot to score points by dropping rings onto goalposts at designated points on a playing field.

Oroville’s opponents at the tournament were three teams from Manson High School, as well as five teams of college seniors from CWU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering Technology. Central Washington University MET hosts tournaments twice yearly.

Oroville team CWU14’s Jaxon Darley, freshman, earned first place for high school driver skill, along with mates Johnny Hamilton, freshman and sophomores Erin Gimello and Izzy Cline, plus seventh grade student Travis Darley. They also placed seventh overall. Elias DeFord, junior and Oroville team CWU09 members, Joseph Cox, a freshman, along with Mathias Hamilton and Laicey Gimello, both seniors, placed second in high school driver skill and were ranked third overall.

Competitive robotics includes all things STEM, from the science and technology of 3D printing to engineering a mechanically precise and balanced robot. Math plays a part in every aspect of the build.

“It’s a great opportunity for students,” said robotics coach Laara Peters-Kessler. “Our students are quality individuals who work diligently toward each goal. They’re already prepping for the next tournament in February.”

Competitive robotics is an after-school STEM enrichment program hosted by Oroville High School 21st Century site director and mentor, Dawn Miller. Robotics coach/mentor is Peters-Kessler.