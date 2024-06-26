Primary election QA with Okanogan County Commissioner District 1 candidates

OKANOGAN COUNTY – Voters will soon start to receive their official ballots from the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office for the upcoming Aug. 6, 2024 Primary Election.

Meet the Candidates for Okanogan County Commissioner District 1

Nick Timm, Republican

Why are you seeking the position as Okanogan County Commission District 1?

I’m born and raised in Okanogan County. I’m the only County Commissioner Candidate who can say that. I left for a little over 10 years to serve in the United States Air Force where I flew on the C-17A aircraft. I have been on seven continents and traveled to over 100 countries, and still, I’d rather call Okanogan County home over anywhere else. Our problems as a county are manifold – and I decided I had to do something to help solve these issues. I’ve done everything I can as a private citizen – it’s time to take my efforts to the next level and that next step to help our great county is as a county commissioner. Strong roots, bold future.

What background and skills do you have that make you the best choice? Tell the readers a little about yourself.

I have a solid working relationship with many of the county department heads and their employees. I understand the nuances of working with and engaging with a diverse group of people who will have differing views on any given topic. It is the commissioners’ job to hear those differences, weigh what is the best course of action and proceed along that path. My wife and I have many for-profit/not-for-profit projects active at any given time around Okanogan County. I have a proven record of setting big goals and achieving them. My expertise lies in finding and supporting effective teams. If you make the team, ensure they’re trained well, funded well and supported, they can do anything if those requirements are met.

What do you consider to be the top three issues facing Okanogan County? Why? What should the county do to address these issues?

The medical and mental health of the county, and increasing drug use paired with crime and homelessness, property rights. The solution is to bring more business to the area. When new, successful businesses open up, those businesses bring good-paying jobs. Good-paying jobs allow for family security and a good support system. As those things come into play more and more, less people get involved with drugs and crime. On the same note, as businesses come into the area we can get more medical staff to come to Okanogan County and stay for a long period of time, calling this place home. The biggest hurdle our medical sector has is they can’t get enough people to help our existing great staff. Our current staff is overworked and underpaid.

It seems every day we hear of a new state program meant to save or improve something. Those programs ALWAYS come at the cost of property rights for our citizens. We can point to any project, be it in the riparian repair projects, wolves or grizzlies. There is a disconnect between our side of the mountains and Seattle. My goal as a county commissioner, if elected, is to work with the folks involved in this, both on the property owner side and the state agency side to make solutions that work.

In recent years, what do you believe are decisions the county commissioners have made that were detrimental to Okanogan County and its citizens. If any?

The proposed zoning and code enforcement changes haven’t been handled well. The perception is that The county was trying to push through the changes without proper time for the community to comment on the proposed plans. This has angered a lot of people and ultimately slowed down the process. If the commissioners had slowed down a bit, taken the time to review the plans they were looking at putting into effect and taken into consideration what the people wanted, a workable solution would have already been reached with everyone considered when making decisions.

Why should voters vote for you?

I love Okanogan County. This place is my home. I was born and raised here and I know how to get things done. I have an established working relationship with the County staff so there won’t be a “learning” period if I’m elected. I’ll be able to hit the ground running and get to work immediately. I have the background, proven track record of success and the cultural know-how to understand the issues we’re facing and the ability to solve them. Many of you know me, some personally, others by our projects in the area. My teams and I have already had a big, positive impact on the City of Okanogan. It’s time to take that to the next level.

Marc Doney, Republican

Why are you seeking the position as Okanogan County Commission District 1?

I’ve always considered myself as being someone who is involved politically speaking and willing to do my civic duty. Additionally, I have always considered myself as someone who has attempted to stay abreast of all that is going on both on the micro and macro levels up and down the political spectrum. I also believe that this coming election cycle is likely the most important one I will ever participate in and vote in since I became eligible to vote; including locally, state level and at the federal level.

What background and skills do you have that make you the best choice? Tell the readers a little about yourself.

If elected as District #1’s Commissioner I will bring my personal history, business acumen, military background and own unique, professional experiences that the other candidates likely do not possess; and that is some of the following: During my six years in the Marine Corps I learned the value of true leadership and what it means to, “Lead from the front.” I would never task my men with something that I myself was not willing to do or accomplish along with them. I learned how to dialogue with, motivate and fight alongside men of every color, creed and race; and from every socioeconomic status of life. I believe the culmination of my leadership style was once encapsulated in one short sentence when unprovoked, and unsolicited, one of my subordinate Marines suddenly expressed, “Don’t worry Sgt. Doney, we’ll follow you anywhere.” In March of 2024, I took on a position with the City of Omak working directly in partnership with Omak P.D. on a new Volunteer-based Crime Prevention Program known as Team O.N.E. (Omak Neighborhood Engagement).

What do you consider to be the top three issues facing Okanogan County? Why? What should the county do to address these issues?

It is a little difficult to narrow this down to just three, but I’d say in my mind the top three issues facing our county currently (and this coming year) are: Public Safety (including the jail), Management of Public Lands and Zoning and Comprehensive Planning. It is my opinion that we are not currently funding our sheriff’s office and jail facility adequately enough to provide the kind of law enforcement and corrections services this county actually needs. Article XVI, section 1 of the WA State Constitution states, “All public lands granted to the State are held in trust for all the people…” which means that how these lands are used and managed can and should take into account broader public interests and not just special interest groups or environmental lobbyists. Provide local citizens the greatest opportunities to utilize them for not just recreational purposes but also economic development through private ventures/business. I believe a sustainable development policy has to look at the existing wants and needs of a community/county and their desire to develop businesses, residences, agricultural endeavors and other private or public projects alongside of its potential impact upon said community.

In recent years, what do you believe are decisions the county commissioners have made that were detrimental to Okanogan County and its citizens? If any?

I believe the commissioners have not taken a significant enough stance towards the issue of public safety and have not allocated enough resources towards that effort to adequately staff and equip those agencies to provide sufficient Law Enforcement and Corrections services for the citizens of this county. I also believe the commissioners did not take a strong enough stance against the unjust and overreaching “mandates” issued by the governor during the debacle known as the COVID pandemic and should have fought harder for the rights of their constituency with regard to personal health choices, business operations and ownership and executive overreach from Olympia. I believe the commissioners did not take a strong enough stance against the lawsuit filed against the county with regard to Comprehensive Planning and Zoning.

Why should voters vote for you?

If I am elected as the next Okanogan County Commissioner for District #1 I will recognize that the time for “Politics as Usual” to end is now, stand firm in my opposition to any and all policies having a negative impact on our freedoms, livelihood and conservative values. Fight for the right of the parents of this county to always be the primary stakeholders in their children’s education, not the “Nanny State.” I will be transparent and honest with the citizens I represent and serve at all times, and demand all county governments to do the same.

Michael Heath, Republican

Why are you seeking the position as Okanogan County Commission District 1?

I’m running for Okanogan County Commissioner because I believe in using my knowledge and passion to serve in politics and try to change what I have complained about for years. I have good relationships with many and believe I can be a bridge between county, tribe, state and federal governments because of my ability to communicate with all of these identities in a special manner to get things accomplished

What background and skills make you the best choice?

I have been involved in politics since 1995 fighting against I-655, an initiative to outlaw baiting for bears and hound hunting for cougars, bears and bobcats. Anti-hunting groups hit several West Coast states with these initiatives hard at the time, and I felt it imperative I get involved. I started and operated Wild Horse Auto Glass for 19 years when I and a friend started Ampartlnk and then Ampart which was a distributor of auto parts to RockAuto on an e-commerce platform, which I still own a minority of today. And lastly, I served nearly four years as a county commissioner for Ferry County. I believe one of my strongest skills is being able to think ahead and see how a decision today affects in years to come. I have seen many political decisions made for comfort or ease despite warnings that it would open Pandora’s box down the road.

What do you consider to be the top three issues facing Okanogan County? Why? What should the County do to address these issues?

Okanogan County is at a crossroads on whether it continues rural or succumbs to the pressures of growth. What direction do the people of Okanogan County want to go in the next 20 years? Do we want to stay rural? Or do we want to try and capitalize financially on our land and communities? We, like many rural places in America, are at a critical juncture. I personally would love to fight for agriculture, rural living and smaller populations, but a commissioner is the voice for Okanogan County and I strongly believe the residents of the county should be making that decision. I would like to see the Comprehensive Plan broken down into regions that accommodate the beliefs and desires of each region’s residents. The Planning Committee, alongside the Planner, needs to work together with the public and County residents to complete this planning process. Okanogan County is one of the biggest counties in the U.S. and a one-size-fits-all all is a disaster in itself because of its large land base and very different perspectives of each community. With inflation, we have hit a point where the people of Okanogan County can’t afford to pay for necessary public services like law enforcement, roads and insurance because of rising costs. As a county commissioner, our number one job is to maintain a sustainable budget for the people of Okanogan County for not just short-term, but long-term goals as well.

In recent years, what do believe are decisions the county commissioners have made that were detrimental to Okanogan County citizens. If any?

In life we all make decisions we regret or wish would have had more knowledge on. I have been a commissioner and many decisions are between choosing bad or worse. We have enough negativity in public service and I believe commissioners did what they thought was best. Sometimes we find out it wasn’t right but I will not dwell on past decisions but learn and make sure we don’t repeat them.

Why should voters vote for you?

I have a good understanding of government budgets and can jump in during year one and comprehend and help manage. I believe Okanogan County is in a good place, however, I also believe that as a Commissioner, I can assist with making it a place where benefits can go back to citizens of Okanogan County, rather than the pockets of the state to misappropriate.