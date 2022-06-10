AlphaPhen Reviews – Will Alpha Phen Diet Pills Actually Work for You?

Weight loss is one of the most sought-after searches on Google. People across the globe are continually trying to lose weight in every way they can. And because of this, countless gimmicks and fads are released to the market daily. Alphaphen is yet one more supplement claiming to help you lose weight quickly. In this review, we will look into whether Alphaphen is a natural weight loss supplement or just another fad marketing product to take people’s money.

What is Alphaphen?

Alpha Phen, as it is called, is a powerful blend of 12 substances designed to help a person lose weight. It uses a unique combination of polyphenols and phytonutrients that works to isolate belly fat, called visceral fat. They say you can’t target belly fat or any other fat with exercise, but according to the people who bring us Alpha Phen, you can do it with their formula.

How Does Alpha Phen Work?

Anyone who has tried to get rid of belly fat with a diet and exercise program has likely run into issues of not being able to lose the weight or their bellies. For many people, no matter how much exercise they perform or how much of their diet they change, they still can’t burn off the fat.

Studies show that the possible reason is because of a lack of polyphenols. After five years of clinical research with nearly 600 participants, nutritional testing showed that healthy polyphenol production and following a nutritious diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep led to considerable weight loss. It helped lower obesity levels in people and stopped weight gain while giving your body the proper nutrients for burning fat. They also claim that most people who saw results didn’t have to lower their food intake.

It is a powerful super-blend of readily bioactive polyphenol plant fruit extracts. The powerful blend consists of 12 different ingredients that are proven to fight obesity, engage thermogenesis, elevate lipolysis, and stop fatty acid oxidation. These are the main reasons people gain weight and become obese.

Quality assurance means it is as good as pharmaceutical-grade supplements and passes all the required testing to be considered so. The supplement is considered high-quality because it is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, so you know it’s held to high standards. The capsules are also easy to swallow, designed for those people who typically don’t like taking pills.

Ingredients in Alpha Phen are GMP certified, only sourced from the best, most trusted places. It contains only fat-burning plant polyphenol metabolites and vegetable matter; there are no harmful stimulants. Lastly, there are no unneeded fillers or proprietary blends, and Alpha Phen is trademarked with testing in third-party facilities by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

What Ingredients Are in AlphaPhen?

Twelve ingredients are included in the 687mg capsules of the powerful fat-burning AlphaPhen formula. Below we will take a closer look at them and see how they help the body burn fat and accelerate weight loss:

Psyllium Husk – Increases satiety while supporting the hormones in the gut and reducing fat digestibility.

Grain of Paradise Seed Extract – Helps stimulate metabolic functions while activating the brown adipose tissues and lowering body fat reserves.

Citrus Fruit Bioflavonoids – Helps control glucose levels while reducing adiposity and supporting calorie burning. Studies found that flavonoids in whole foods reverse obesity, attenuate adiposity, may decrease the absorption of fat, and cause an increase in calorie expenditure. They also found they improve metabolic syndrome and atherosclerosis in obese individuals.

White Kidney Bean – Helps neutralize starch digestion, stops hunger cravings, and reduces belly fat.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine – Burns fat rather than carbs for energy, reduces belly fat and increases cellular energy levels.

Coleus Forskolin – Engages lipase and adenylate, burns stored at, and increases the metabolism.

CLA – Helps reduce belly fat, improve lean body mass, and support the heart. CLA is also shown to burn fat and decrease its formation, leading to significant weight loss; however, research is limited.

Panax Ginseng Root – Turns fat into energy, inhibits angiogenesis, and lowers overall fat accumulation.

Brindle Berry – Helps maintain cholesterol levels, helps digestion, and gets rid of toxins and free radicals.

Green Coffee Bean Extract – Helps with antioxidant protection, improves glucose and lipid metabolism, and curbs appetite.

Green Tea Extract – Improves fat oxidation, boosts the metabolism, and reduces overall fat cell formulation. Using green tea can increase fat oxidation with moderate-intensity exercise, possibly through an increase in lipolysis and the increased availability of using fat as fuel.

Black Pepper Extract – Induces thermogenesis, supports the immune system, and helps absorb the proper nutrients.

Where Can I Buy Alphaphen?

Alpha Phen can be purchased at the company website. If you buy six bottles at one time, you get free shipping. It is recommended that to see optimal results, you take Alpha Phen for at least six months. Each bottle is a one-month supply; hence the six bottles get free shipping. Prices are as follows:

1 Alpha Phen® bottle: $59 each

3 Alpha Phen® bottles: $49 each

6 Alpha Phen® bottles: $39 each

When purchasing Alpha Phen, there is a full 180-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not happy with your purchase for any reason, return your unused portion and any unopened bottles for a full money-back guarantee. Contact AlphaPhen at:

Email: contact@alphaphen.com

Phone: 1-888-341 6936

Free Bonuses

Along with the Alpha Phen, you also get three free bonuses; the Secret Kitchen eBook. In the eBook, you’ll find dozens of healthy recipes that will help you lose weight faster and taste delicious.

Another bonus is the Supercharge Your Body eBook, a practical guide to unlocking your full potential. It teaches you how to boost your immune system through changes and a new lifestyle.

The third and final bonus is the Wellness Handbook. This eBook teaches you how to lose weight naturally through proper inspiration, motivation, and advice. It focuses on mental, physical, and spiritual health above all.

Alphaphen in Conclusion

Alpha Phen is a powerful supplement designed to help you lose weight. It is primarily for people who have attempted to lose weight through regular diet and exercise but have faced challenges. Alpha Phen is trademarked with testing in third-party facilities by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. For best results, take Alpha Phen while performing daily exercise and maintaining a healthy diet.

To learn more or purchase Alpha Phen, head over to AlphaPhen.com.

