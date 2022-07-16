Revive Daily Reviews: GH & Deep Sleep Support Formula That Works?

Revive Daily is a new dietary supplement that works to support a restful sleep naturally. As stated on the official website, individuals should take the supplement every night before bedtime to have a restful sleep induced by natural ingredients. Does it work? Where can users get it? Keep reading to learn more in this Revive Daily review.

What is Revive Daily?

Revive Daily is an all-natural sleep aid supplement available exclusively online through its official website. The formula claims to use natural ingredients such as ashwagandha and melatonin to support quality sleep.

A good night’s sleep supports the production of Growth Hormone (GH). Growth Hormone helps weight loss, hormone production, muscle growth, and anti-aging effects. Those who don’t get enough sleep and poor quality sleep often struggle to produce adequate Growth Hormone. This can lead to adverse effects.

According to The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, an average adult between 18 and 60 should sleep 7 hours or more per night. However, many people still struggle to fall asleep every night.

Others only get a restless sleep, which leaves them quite exhausted upon waking up. Revive Daily seals this gap by using natural ingredients to induce sleep naturally.

Key Features of Revive Daily

It boosts HGH production by 695% naturally.

It uses all-natural ingredients from non-GMO sources

It has no gluten, no stimulants, preservatives, and antibiotics

Revive Daily works for men and women of all ages who want to boost fat-burning and anti-aging hormones.

It’s made in the USA in an FDA-approved facility under GMP standards

Requires no prescription

Fast shipping

How Does Revive Daily Work?

Revive Daily uses eight natural ingredients to boost sleep, rest, and relaxation. Each dose of the formula contains melatonin, L-theanine, 5-HTP, magnesium, and amino acids that work together to support faster and more restful sleep.

The ingredients used in Revive Daily are proven to help the body produce adequate hormones like HGH to burn fat and support anti-aging. The body generates 90% of its hormones overnight. Without proper growth hormones, individuals cannot get enough sleep.

Revive Daily promotes quality sleep by enhancing growth hormone production. This further promotes proper muscle development and anti-aging. As mentioned on its official website, Revive Daily has eight special ingredients in the exact amounts certified to improve the natural production of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in both men and women.

Revive Daily Ingredients

Here are the Ingredients used in the formulation of the Revive Daily supplement:

L-arginine 1200mg

L-lysine 1200mg

Melatonin 10mg

Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) 100mg

Ashwagandha extract 150mg

L-theanine 200mg

Magnesium 50mg

Zinc 15mg

These ingredients work together to support restful sleep in multiple ways. Additionally, the Revive Daily formula contains adaptogens that help the body respond to physical and cognitive stress in numerous ways. When stressed, the body cannot relax or get adequate sleep.

Other ingredients in the formula include GABA, which interacts with neurotransmitters in the body. Some of its components also interact with GABA to induce relaxation and make the user fall asleep faster.

Benefits of Using Revive Daily

The Revive Daily formula delivers the following benefits:

It combats health issues including excess weight, nagging belly fat, low energy, sagging skin with wrinkles, low brain power, and more:

It boosts collagen production

It vanishes fine wrinkles

It restores firmness and skin elasticity

It improves cardiovascular health

It improves cognition, memory, and mood

It renews hair health

It uses natural ingredients without any side effects

Those who don’t get restful sleep every night could lack enough hormone production. Poor quality sleep is associated with low growth hormone production, which is linked to adverse health effects.

Downsides of Revive Daily

It’s only available for purchase on the official website for Revive Daily.

Scientific Evidence for Revive Daily

The manufacturers of Revive Daily mention more than 15 studies on their Reference Page supporting various benefits associated with the supplement. The Revive Daily company is also transparent about its ingredients and dosages, making it easy to compare with other similar products on the market.

Here is some of the scientific evidence to support the benefits of Revive Daily:

Melatonin

Melatonin is known for its ability to support sleep naturally. Many supplements use this ingredient in doses between 0.5 and 10mg per serving to induce sleep. Revive Daily uses 10mg of Melatonin, the highest recommended dose. According to a study published in 2014, researchers discovered that melatonin could induce sleep in some people but not others.

L-arginine

L-arginine is among the most prominent ingredients used in Revive Daily. The formula contains 1200mg of L-arginine per serving. This ingredient is found in many supplements, including bodybuilding and sleep aid formulas. In a study done in 2003, researchers linked to lack of sleep to low levels of circulating L-arginine. This study qualifies the ingredient as one of the key supporters of quality sleep.

Ashwagandha

A natural root extract, Ashwagandha, affects sleep by interacting with GABA to induce quality sleep. Ashwagandha has been used for centuries to support sleep and overall health and wellness. Some studies describe it as an adaptogen that helps the body deal with physical and mental stressors.

L-theanine

L-theanine is known for its ability to suppress the effects of caffeine, such as jitters and anxiety. This ingredient is a natural compound found in green tea and selected natural substances. According to a study done in 2015, researchers discovered that L-theanine could improve sleep quality without inducing daytime drowsiness.

In addition to these ingredients, Revive Daily contains other science-backed elements that support sleep, such as magnesium, tryptophan (5-HTP), magnesium, and zinc. All these ingredients help the body’s natural sleep cycles. According to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, researchers discovered that magnesium functioned as a GABA agonist that regulates sleep. To confirm the theory, researchers gave 500mg of magnesium to a group of 46 elderly patients against a placebo for eight weeks.

Generally, Revive Daily contains some of the world’s most-researched and best-known ingredients. As shown above, the ingredients are science-backed and verified to support restful sleep in multiple ways. In the end, the researchers concluded that magnesium improved sleep quality by lowering insomnia severity index score (ISI), sleep efficiency, sleep onset latency, sleep time, and early morning awakening, among other measurements.

How to Use Revive Daily

Revive Daily is available in the form of dietary formula. According to the manufacturer, users should take one serving of the formula daily with a glass of water at least 45 minutes before bed. Revive Daily is 100% natural, safe, and effective, with thousands of customers who have reported no side effects.

At the time of writing, no serious side effects of Revive Daily are reported. Customers share their support for the formula to show that it works without adverse reactions. However, users should consult a certified healthcare provider for appropriate advice in case of complications.

Revive Daily Pricing

Revive Daily is available on the official website. Here are the latest prices:

One bottle of Revive Daily costs $59 + $9.95 Shipping

Three bottles of Revive Daily cost $117 ($39 each) + $9.95 Shipping

Six bottles of Revive Daily cost $198 ($33 each) + Free Shipping

Besides, each bottle of Revive Daily contains 30 servings, enough for a full month. The manufacturer recommends taking one serving of the formula every night to induce a restful sleep naturally.

Notably, the Revive Daily company offers a refund policy. Each order is backed by a 100% moneyback guarantee 60 days after purchase. Those unsatisfied with the product can contact the company through its toll-free number or drop an e-mail to ask for a refund.

They need to return the products even if they are empty, anytime within the guarantee period. The company refunds the total amount less shipping and handling costs. It issues a complete refund within 48 hours after receiving the bottles by contacting the company Monday – Saturday 9 am – 5 pm EST at:







Final Word

While many people are struggling with sleep, the manufacturers of Revive Daily have developed an all-natural formula to counter the problem. Revive Daily allows users restful sleep and makes it easier for the body to generate sufficient human growth hormone levels (HGH). Adequate growth hormone levels deliver anti-aging effects, muscle growth, and many other benefits.

