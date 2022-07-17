Best Delta 8 Gummies in 2022 | Top 5 Online Marijuana Dispensaries To Buy Delta 8 THC Edibles

The Delta 8 excitement has stirred up a lot of people’s curiosity. A legal THC that releases you from the hefty psychoactive effects of Delta 9 THC? Sign us up!

As if the Delta 8 wasn’t enough to attract thousands of hemp enjoyers, you can now get your bite of the Delta 8 goodness through absolutely delicious gummies. Yup, you’ve got it right – absolutely delicious, federally legal, Delta 8 THC gummies.

Here is the list of brands that sell the best delta 8 gummies.

Delta-8 gummies are an incredible way to learn what all the buzz is about, and trust us – they’re worth trying. So if you’re looking for the best products on the market, have a look:

Top 5 Brands For Delta 8 THC Gummies

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies, Editor’s Pick

BudPop – Strongest THC Edibles From Top Delta 8 Brands

Hollyweed – Premium Quality Weed Edibles; Natural Ingredients

Diamond CBD – Most Popular For Marijuana Gummies

3Chi – Recommended Delta 8 Store For THC Gummies

#1.Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is the ultimately best Delta 8 supplier that never fails to deliver the best product on the market. Whether you’re looking for gummies, flowers, or oil, Exhale undoubtedly has the best option.

As a manufacturer, Exhale pays a lot of attention to how its products are developed, sourced, and manufactured. Each Exhale product you can purchase in its online shop results from extensive research and development. The impeccable product formulas are topped up with 100% organic and natural ingredients, along with premium-quality hemp sourced from the finest local farms.

Features

Exhale’s legal THC gummies are undoubtedly the best option on the online market. The manufacturer really outdid itself with the formulation and the manufacturing of these tasty treats. Thanks to the incredible terpene profile that’s also 100% natural, each bottle of the gummies will provide you with a vibrant experience and spoil your taste buds.

The Delta 8 THC infused in the gummies is also spot on. Exhale hand-picks the hemp plants used to create the Delta 8 distillate and is very meticulous about sourcing only premium quality and 100% organically grown hemp. As a result, the Delta 8 distillate is premium-quality, expected from a brand like Exhale Wellness.

For a truly unforgettable experience, Exhale Wellness infuses the Delta-8 gummies with full-spectrum extracts. That means that you won’t miss out on any of the beneficial cannabinoids naturally abundant in the premium cannabis strains used by the company. With the cannabinoid blend, you’ll get an even better efficiency for the most enjoyable experience ever.

Pros

Premium quality Delta 8 extracts for premium quality THC gummies

Incredible potency with 25mg of federally legal THC in each gummy

100% plant-based gummies without animal-derived gelatin

Detailed product information is available on Exhale’s website

Naturally colored and flavored gummies with addictive flavor and aroma

Cons

Only available for online purchase on Exhale’s official website

Summary of Customer Reviews

Exhale’s THC gummies are a delicious treat that’ll spoil your taste buds and deliver you an exciting experience. Even though these gummies are yet to be heard of, many hemp enthusiasts already trust Exhale to satisfy their sweet tooth while boosting their mood with the Delta 8 goodness.

Customers are crazy about these gummies. They love the flavor and potency, but most of all, the ultimate transparency that the manufacturer delivers so they can be confident that they’re getting nothing less than premium quality.

#2.BudPop – Strongest THC Edibles From Top Delta 8 Brands

Next in line are BudPop’s jars of euphoria and creativity. Though it is a relatively new brand, BudPop has already made a name for itself as the home of some of the tastiest Delta 8 treats.

The company entered the hemp market earlier last year and managed to show its older competitors how Delta 8 is sourced and produced correctly. BudPop never overlooks any little detail that makes its products irreplaceable to come ahead of the competition. Whether it is flavor, aroma, potency, or safety, BudPop has it all and shares it with everyone.

Features

Words don’t do justice to the delicious tastes of BudPop’s gummies. The manufacturer lets you pick from three remarkable taste options: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittlez. Though it is very hard to choose a single flavor from the incredible selection, we have to go with Strawberry Gelato.

BudPop’s Strawberry Gelato gummies are sourced from the fruity Indica-dominant hybrid. Coming from such an amazing strain, the THC inside these gummies will undoubtedly supply you with extensive relaxing and sedating effects, followed by feelings of happiness and euphoria. The high might take some time to develop, but you’re in for quite a treat once it kicks in.

In terms of potency, each bottle of BudPop’s Delta 8 THC gummies contains a total of 625mg of THC or 25mg in every gummy. Though it may not seem much different from what other suppliers offer, the strain selection adds extra efficiency to the already remarkable potency. So make sure you go easy with the gummies, even though the delicious taste can be very tempting.

Pros

Tested and certified at third-party laboratories

Carefully sourced and manufactured in the United States

100% natural and organic ingredients without any GMOs

Incredible strain selection for all flavor options

Environmentally friendly pectin substitutes the frequently used animal-derived gelatin

25% discounts for subscription and bundle orders

Cons

Users have a couple of remarks about the Watermelon Zkittlez flavor

Summary of Customer Reviews

BudPop’s gummies already enjoy quite a reputation for a relatively new brand. The internet is full of positive reviews about the delicious and highly potent gummies that simultaneously treat the taste buds and cannabinoid receptors. Though these gummies will satisfy your sweet tooth, the Delta 8 extract might give you the munchies, so be careful not to eat too many of them. They are also vegan-friendly so that you can enjoy them without being conscious of the impact your choices make on animal lives.

#3.Hollyweed – Premium Quality Weed Edibles; Natural Ingredients

When talking about Delta 8 edibles, we cannot help but mention Hollyweed and its tasty cubes and gummies. They offer a Delta 8 trip at two different speeds, so buckle up for the ride before you open the package.

As a Delta 8 manufacturer, Hollyweed is overly conscious about how it extracts the Delta 8 THC and how the delicate hemp plants are sourced in the first place. For the ultimate quality, Hollyweed relies on professional Colorado farmers with remarkable experience and expertise about grown hemp with the ultimate care and affection. It sources the most delicate plants to spoil your cannabinoid receptors.

Features

As a manufacturer, Hollyweed strives to deliver you better emotional and physical well-being, and that’s precisely what these gummies provide. Thanks to the finest Delta 8 extracts, these gummies deliver an incredible experience that’ll get you sky high without taking over control.

Hollyweed’s gummies steer away from the one-size-fits-all approach that many other products embrace. Instead, they come with two potency options to deliver you the smooth and mellow Delta 8 high with a different speed and strength.

If you want something milder, you can get the 25mg option, but you’ll need to try out the stronger gummies for something heftier. They double the potency of the milder alternative with 50mg of Delta 8 each, or a total of 1.500mg of federally legal THC.

Flavor could be a dealbreaker for some THC gummies, but that’s not the case with Hollyweed. Its Delta-8 gummies offer a mix of fruity flavors that you’ll undoubtedly love. With flavors like elderberry, blueberry, kiwi, guava, and strawberry, that’s nothing not to love.

Pros

An affordable price for the incredible quality and potency

Purity tested and verified at an independent laboratory

Two potency options for beginners and more experienced users

A stimulating experience for the mind and body

Delicious fruity flavor topped up with a fantastic chewy texture

Cons

Not available in physical stores

Summary of Customer Reviews

According to customer feedback, Hollyweed’s gummies are an excellent way to experience the healing essence of Delta 8 THC. Many users, including people with underlying medical conditions and disorders, claim that these gummies do an excellent job of delivering legal hemp’s medicinal properties. They claim these gummies helped them tackle anxiety, sleeping disorders, and some other symptoms.

These THC gummies also deliver a pretty pleasurable high despite the medicinal properties.

#4.Diamond CBD – Most Popular For Marijuana Gummies

Diamond CBD is a Delta 8 supplier best known for the vast array of products it offers. It has a colorful palette of Delta 8 THC gummies, but the Chill Plus squares are definitely the best option for relaxation.

The company’s trademark is the unmatched quality and the consistency at which it is being delivered. Regardless of the vast number of products it offers, each hemp-derived treat is spot on and never lacks the quality or potency that’s inevitable when shopping with Diamond CBD. So if you’re looking for guaranteed quality, give Diamond CBD a try.

Features

Our absolute favorite option from Diamond CBD’s array of Delta 8 THC gummies is the Chill Plus squares. They are neatly infused with a perfect dose of Delta 8 THC, followed by an extra boost of CBD to take the experience to a whole new level. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta 8 and 10mg of CBD, and even though there are a couple of sizing options, the potency is consistent across them all.

The smooth and relaxing high that’s distinguishable for the Chill Plus squares is delivered to you through 3 fruity flavors. Each gummy bottle comes infused with incredible flavors: blueberry, mango, and watermelon. The fantastic taste may stir up your Delta 8 appetite, so make sure you keep them slightly out of reach to avoid finishing off the entire bottle within just a couple of days.

The Chill Plus gummies will offer you a powerful, extensively relaxing buzz. Though it is hard to use words to describe it, “chillaxation” might give you an idea about what the Chill Pluss buzz is all about.

Pros

Manufactured using sustainable growth and production practices

Excellent taste from the fruity mix

Safely extracted Delta 8 using supercritical CO2 extraction

Independently tested for quality and purity

Top-rated among many Delta 8 consumers and publishers

Cons

More highly-priced than similar competitors’ products

Summary of Customer Reviews

Thanks to the remarkable quality of Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus gummies, we didn’t find any negative reviews about the gummies. Customers are content with the quality they receive, even though the price might be somewhat costly. However, these gummies’ consistent quality and enjoyable high compensate for the higher price, leaving users happy with their purchase.

Another thing that kept popping up among the comments was the gummies’ efficiency in tackling chronic pain. Many users claim that these gummies have soothing effects, releasing them from physical discomfort and pain.

#5.3Chi – Recommended Delta 8 Store For THC Gummies

3Chi is yet another brand offering excellent Delta 8 gummy treats. 3Chi’s Delta 8 gummy treats are highly potent and deliver long-lasting effects, so they had to be featured in our top picks.

The company is a Delta 8 pioneer that insists on delivering high-quality products and working wonders on your wellness and well-being. With the natural and organic products of 3Chi, you’ll find focus and clarity, regain life balance, and indulge in an enjoyable experience that’ll change how you look at THC products. So if you need a boost in cannabinoid wellness, 3Chi is the way to go.

Features

Let’s start with flavor: 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC gummies come in a variety of fruity flavors, including strawberry and watermelon. Recently, the outstanding flavor selection got an update with the award-winning, mouth-watering black raspberry.

Unfortunately, there’s only a single potency option. Every pack of 3Chi gummies contains 16 cubes infused with 25mg of Delta 8 each. Though the potency is on point, the price tag is slightly premium, but that’s something you should expect when shopping with a top-rated brand like 3Chi.

Though the manufacturer is very meticulous about the production of the gummies, all batches are independently tested for extra quality reassurance. The company collaborates with several accredited laboratories, and if you want to take a closer look at the impeccable lab results, they are publicly available on 3Chi’s website.

Another perk of these gummies is the prolonged effects they provide. The gummies are designed explicitly for faster absorption, and according to user feedback, the peak of the high lasts significantly longer than what users have experienced from other products.

Pros

25mg of pure Delta 8 THC in each gummy cube

Award-winning flavors

Independently tested at accredited hemp laboratories

According to the manufacturer, the prolonged effects may last up to six hours

Resealable mylar bags retain the gummies’ freshness

Cons

Only available in a single potency option

Summary of Customer Reviews

According to customer feedback and our personal experience, 3Chi’s gummies pack up quite a potent punch. The incredible flavor is just one of the many perks that make the entire experience incredibly enjoyable. Whether it is black raspberry, watermelon, or the award-winning strawberry, each flavor option is absolutely delicious and will keep you craving more.

The potency and flavor are 100% natural, making the entire experience even more straightforward and provides you with better confidence to give these Delta 8 gummy treats a try.

How We Chose These Delta 8 Brands For D8 THC Gummies

With the lack of consumer protection, verifying the quality of Delta 8 products is left almost entirely up to the consumer. But that can be a particularly hard task, especially if you have no prior experience with the substance.

Luckily for you, we’ve already become some sort of Delta 8 experts and are here to share our experience and knowledge with you. Our experience with Delta 8 and other cannabinoids helped us distinguish premium Delta 8 THC gummies from the less appealing alternatives. So, if you’d like to know how we’ve chosen the best ones, here is our list of criteria.

Lab results

Following the manufacturer’s promises blindly always leads to wasting money on less than proper products, and that’s also the case with THC gummies. We’ve chosen the lab results to be our ultimate guide to sourcing premium-quality legal hemp gummies, not to leave anything to the chances or the exaggerated marketing.

The lab results are one of the golden standards when looking for legal hemp products. They tell a lot about the product and the manufacturer behind it. If the lab results are obtained from independent laboratories, you know that the company is transparent, indicating that it is confident about the quality of its products.

The lab results can help determine the exact cannabinoid content, whether Delta 8 or CBD. They also reveal how the hemp was grown and bred by unveiling the presence of any impurities originating from contaminated soil.

Ingredients

The popularity of Delta 8 gummy treats is primarily because of the incredible flavor they carry along. Some manufacturers may reach out to synthetical flavors and colorings to get the best possible taste. Though that might not seem too big of a deal, and you might be tempted to accept the synthetical additives in exchange for better flavor, you should always steer away from chemically infused Delta 8 edibles.

Artificial food additives pose numerous health risks, such as allergic reactions, food hypersensitivity, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. To help you avoid these side effects, we’ve made sure to introduce you to nothing less than 100% natural and organic products that are naturally flavored and colored without any synthetic agents.

Hemp sources

Though it may not seem like the first thing you’d consider while looking at THC gummies, or even something that you’d consider, hemp sources matter. The best Delta 8 THC gummies call for fresh hemp plants, and locally sourced hemp is the best way to provide the ultimate freshness.

Precious cannabinoids like THC and CBD are exceptionally delicate and quickly degradable. Therefore, if manufacturers don’t source fresh hemp, they’ll need to compensate for the potency in other ways, and that’s something that you don’t want.

To make sure that the Delta 8 extracts are sourced from premium quality hemp, you have to consider where the hemp was grown. Some states like Colorado and Nevada are especially well-fitted for hemp growth. Scandinavian countries also have rich soil that’s very suitable for growing cannabis. Still, to maintain the freshness of the products, we’ve stuck with US manufacturers that source their plants locally from the finest Colorado and Nevada hemp farms.

Buying Guide Of THC Edibles For Beginners

Many people are concerned about the safety of Delta 8 treats, and we cannot argue with that. But don’t let that stop you from experiencing the incredible Delta 8 high. Let it be another thing you’ll reconsider before purchasing your bag of gummies.

If you’re looking to stay safe and content with your Delta 8 purchase, you need to consider several things. To help you make the right call, we have a neat list to help you tackle the challenges ahead.

Potency and dosage

The first thing you have to be very careful about is the potency of the gummies. Each body reacts differently to Delta 8 THC, so you’ll need to determine the best potency for your needs. But that can be easier said than done. If you run an online search, you’ll find many complicated calculators claiming that they’ll help you calculate the potency you need, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be true.

To avoid the side effects posed by the extensive use of Delta 8, we suggest that you start low and slow. Get the mildest gummies, and dose them responsibly. By sticking to the “low and slow” approach, you have nothing to lose except a couple of hours of your time, which you’ll end up losing anyways if you take more Delta 8 than what your body can handle.

To avoid the inconvenience, start with low potency, and take only a single gummy to establish your Delta 8 tolerance. If a single gummy doesn’t do the trick, you can pop another one after a couple of hours and see where that takes you.

Flavor

The incredible flavor is the best thing that THC gummies have to offer, except for the federally legal Delta 8 THC, of course. However, the flavor is something that you have to make the most of.

When shopping for Delta 8 gummy treats, do what you would do if you purchased your regular gummies. Give your taste buds the care they deserve. Think about what flavor options would be most enjoyable, and with the wide variety of products, the chances are that you can get precisely what you want, or at least something pretty close to that.

With the flavor of THC gummies, you have two main choices: going with a single taste or opting for gummy bags with a mix of different flavors. Again, consider what would be most enjoyable for you, and go for it. Since you have an array of options at your disposal, use them properly.

Legal compliance

Federal and state laws have a couple of disagreements regarding Delta 8 THC. That way, even though federal laws don’t mind you munching on these gummies, some state laws may think otherwise. That’s why you have to be very careful about the legal compliance of THC gummies.

Check out the legal regulations in our area. If necessary, use the lab results to ensure the cannabinoid concentrations of different cannabinoids until you’re 100% sure that the gummies you’ve chosen won’t pose any legal implications.

Suppliers can lend a helping hand here, as they most likely won’t be willing to ship their products to states where they’re illegal.

Customer feedback

If you feel like the information provided by the manufacturer isn’t sufficient for you to make a decision, you can always turn to customer feedback. Reading about the experiences of other users will help you realize whether a particular product would be a good fit for you.

Through user comments, you’ll learn a lot more than what you’re going to find on websites selling the product, as they often tend to give either limited information or exaggerate the marketing.

However, you always have customer feedback to rely on. Look across various reviewing platforms or even some reputable cannabis forums. The questions bothering you have most likely been asked and answered by someone more qualified, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t learn from other people’s mistakes or good decisions.

Just make sure you get your feedback from multiple sources. Otherwise, you can quickly encounter biased feedback only written to promote the product without any relation to its actual quality.

FAQAbout Delta 8 THC Gummies

Are Delta-8 gummies legal?

The never-ending struggle for marijuana legalization makes many people skeptical about the legal status of all cannabinoids. However, you’ll be happy to know that Delta 8 THC is now federally legal, so that you can munch on these gummies without any worries.

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, all hemp-derived products containing less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC can now be legally enjoyed, or at least as far as the federal government is concerned. With that in mind, all manufacturers are cautious about the Delta 9 content in their gummies, but you should be too. It never hurts running a double check, so make sure that you’re confident about the Delta 9 content of the gummies you’re purchasing before placing an order.

However, state regulations may not be that open-minded about Delta 8 THC. Some states have already banned the cannabinoid, so check out the legal regulations in your area before getting excited about Delta 8 gummy treats.

Will Delta 8 edibles get me high?

Yes, Delta 8 edibles and gummies will make you high. Even though Delta 8 is significantly milder and less potent than Delta 9, it will give you a smooth and pleasant high. The Delta 8 high is often described as mellow and controlled, which doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Many users appreciate the milder potency of the cannabinoid, as it allows them to stay on top of the experience and make the most of it, which might not be an option when you’re intoxicated by the hefty potency of Delta 9.

How long should I wait for the Delta 8 high from gummies to kick in?

Gummies are categorized as edibles, and as such, they take quite some time to produce effects. Therefore, you shouldn’t rush into the Delta 8 high or take another gummy if you don’t get high within an hour after ingesting the gummy.

Gummies and edibles take longer to produce effects because they first have to be fully digested. That means that they have to travel all the way through your digestive system before the THC reaches your bloodstream and the endocannabinoid system.

Depending on your metabolism and several other factors that come into play here, the time needed for the gummies to get you high significantly varies. You might be lucky to experience the Delta 8 high within 30 minutes to an hour after consumption, but in some cases, you might have to wait for two or more hours until you experience the Delta 8 bliss.

So don’t rush the experience, and give the gummies time to work before opting for another candy.

Concluding On The Best Delta 8 Gummies & THC Edibles

Delta-8 edibles are definitely worth trying. They will provide you with an incredibly smooth Delta 8 ride delivered through a federally legal gummy treat you’ll enjoy. But that’s not all that these gummies have to offer. Delta 8 THC comes with an abundance of health benefits, so apart from getting you high, these gummies will improve your overall wellness and well-being.

So if you’re anticipating getting your first bite of the federally legal Delta 8 treats, consider the options we reviewed above. They’re the favorite option of many hemp enthusiasts, including ourselves, so they might be the perfect fit for you as well.