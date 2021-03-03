Ernest Wayne Figlenski

Ernest Wayne Figlenski passed away unexpectedly February 16, 2021 at his ranch in Tunk Valley. He was born in Omak, Washington on April 4, 1955 to Willis and Violet (Morris) Figlenski, joining his brother Eddie.

Ernie lived in Okanogan, Washington and attended Okanogan Schools for all 12 years. He graduated from Okanogan High School with the Class of 1973.

Ernie loved playing sports in school and was active in many student and Class of ‘73 activities. He continued to follow sports. Ernie enjoyed watching his cousins play and always kept a clipboard handy, noting every stat. He was a loyal Okanogan Bulldog.

Ernie loved life. He had many interests. He enjoyed movies, fishing, reading, gardening, music, and of course, sports. Hanging out with family and friends was one of his greatest joys. Those who knew him are grateful that they got to spend time with him. He was a kind, helpful neighbor, a gentle man and he gave great hugs. He will be remembered as a genuine, humble, soft spoken and non-judgmental man. Ernie took the time to sit, visit and really listen. Just being around him made you feel better.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In the 70’s, Ernie moved to Tunk Valley with his parents and brother to run the Figlenski Ranch after Ed’s death. He worked alongside his father and brother for over 40 years. Ernie was dedicated to his parents and brother Eddie. He loved and took care of them until their deaths. In 2015, the Okanogan Complex Fire swept across the ranch destroying all three homes. Ernie then moved to Riverside. Ernie continued to run the ranch with friend Tim Nelson until he left this earth.

Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Willis; mother, Violet and brother, Eddie; grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles. Ernie was the last to carry the Ed Figlenski name.

Ernie is survived by Leonard Gargett (uncle) of Yakima, Betty Morris (aunt) of Okanogan and many cousins and friends. Ernie loved them all.

A Celebration of Life to honor Ernie will be Sunday April 11 at 2 p.m. at Chelle’s Garden Nursery, 1819 2nd Ave. N., Okanogan, Washington.