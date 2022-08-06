Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies Review (Dr. John Herzog)

Lifestyle changes, pollution, and other factors make people vulnerable to infections and diseases. The recent coronavirus pandemic had many health impacts, leading to several deaths. The entire world came to a halt, and most countries imposed movement restrictions and lockdowns to control the spread of the virus.

The pandemic showed that most people have a weak immune system due to several factors. Hospitals receive thousands of patients suffering from different illnesses and infections. Most doctors will prescribe medications to help treat certain diseases. However, most of these medications contain addictive substances that may lead to over-reliance on the drug and adversely affect one’s life.

Therefore, looking for natural remedies to protect you against illnesses is crucial. Dr. John Herzog, an orthopedic surgeon, noticed the high number of patients visiting hospitals. He began his journey to help people reduce the number of hospital visits and even eliminate them if possible.

Therefore, he developed the Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies to help people look after their health.

What is the Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies?

The Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies is an extraordinary book that provides readers with tactics on how to live a healthy life at home. Several books provide information on the tips to live a healthy life. However, Dr. Herzog’s book is the only book developed by a medical doctor.

The guide contains several home remedies to help eliminate life-threatening conditions or illnesses. These remedies are scientifically proven to eliminate any risks caused by bacteria, fungus, and viruses. The treatments provided also help improve one’s immunity.

How does the Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies work?

The book is considered the pioneer of the online health market since it provides secret remedies that help minimize most health problems. The book contains natural remedies that help diagnose and treat various types of complications, such as:

Degenerative diseases

Back pain

Obesity

Digestive problems

Poor vision

Inflammation

Joint pain

Several studies prove that the remedies contained in the guide can help overcome several health issues using home remedies. The prescribed ingredients also have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to eliminate health problems.

What does the Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies Contain?

The guide consists of several remedies to help take care of your health. These remedies consist of natural spices, herbs, and simple roots in your kitchen. Some of the health issues pointed out in the book are:

How to improve your mental health

The benefits of chamomile on the skin

Water as a remedy to clogged arteries

How to prepare pain relieving treatment using bay leaves

10-step self-check for potential prostate issues

How to prevent and treat gouts

The benefits of tea tree oil in killing disease-spreading microorganisms

The use of hibiscus to repair oxidative damage

The type of foods likely to cause poisoning

Food options to help recover from severe burns

Benefits of cayenne pepper in reducing weight

What are the Benefits of Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies?

It provides solutions to help boost immunity.

It shares more than 100 scientifically proven home remedies to help you and your family live a disease-free life.

The proposed remedies are easy to prepare at home and do not require special equipment.

The ingredients in the book are available in your kitchen and in the local store.

It provides you with instructions to help you understand how to prepare the remedies.

It does not propose the use of any artificial medicines

Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies Availability and Pricing

The Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies is available only on the official website. Buyers will receive a digital and physical book after purchase. The online version will be available after payment, while the physical book will be delivered to your address at a fee.

The book costs $37. Buyers will also receive bonuses after purchasing the guide, which includes:

How to make your penicillin

How a simple garden can help support 103 different health conditions

How and when to make your anesthetic

The doctor’s Book of 100 Delicious Healthy Recipes

The Doctor’s List of Food as Medicine

The Doctor’s Book of Home Triage

Final Verdict on Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies

All people deserve to have a copy of this excellent guide. Unlike several home remedy journals, the Doctor’s Book of Home Survival Remedies is the only guide developed by a health practitioner. It provides scientifically proven remedies that protect you against life-threatening diseases.

The remedies provided are easy to prepare. The ingredients used are available in your kitchen. One can also obtain them from the local store at a very cheap price. Reduce visits to your doctor by purchasing a copy of this remarkable book.

Sources

https://covid19.who.int/

https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/drug-side-effects-explained

https://www.docshomeremedies.com