Best Kratom Vendors – Most Trusted Kratom Brands

Kratom is a unique ingredient for consumers to bring into their routine; everyone wants to ensure they are getting the best. It is a tree found in tropical areas of Southeast Asia that is closely related to coffee. Ordinarily, this remedy is used for pain relief, low energy, and mood regulation and is already included in traditional medicine. Most people use it instead of taking morphine and other painkillers because of its natural state and lack of side effects. It is even used to help individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, and pain.

Consumers who regularly include Kratom in their routine find that it reduces symptoms for anyone with anxiety or depression. It also improves the user’s mood and reduces problems arising from opioid withdrawal. Some people experience better performance, and most people only have positive things to say about their experience.

With the growing popularity of this tree, companies all over the world want a piece of the action. Kratom products are in high demand but finding the best brand suited to the user’s needs can be challenging. Luckily, this guide narrows down the options to the top brands that the market can offer.

The Top 19 Best Kratom Brands of 2022

This guide will take users on a journey to learn about the following 19 top kratom brands, helping them determine the best sources of Kratom for their needs. The products include:

Super Speciosa

Golden Monk

Kats Botanicals

Kratom Spot

Happy Hippo Herbals

Organic Kratom USA

Kraken Kratom

Mitragaia

Left Coast Kratom

Krabot

Kratom Life

Kratom Krates

Craving Kratom

Science.bio

Just Kratom

Top Extracts

Kratom Crazy

Kingdom Kratom

Triumph Botanicals

Let’s look below to learn about the market’s current remedies.

Super Speciosa

Featured products: Kratom red Thai powder, White Thai Kratom Powder, Maeng Da Kratom extract, Premium Bali Kratom Powder, and Red vein Borneo Kratom capsules

Sourced from: Southeast Asia

Refund policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $9.99

Super Speciosa provides users with a wealth of natural kratom remedies in capsules, tablets, and powders to give users multiple options for getting nutritional support. The Kratom found with this brand includes pure Kratom and full-spectrum CBD to get the most out of it. All of the products from this brand meet the GMP requirements for the American Kratom Association.

Users can seemingly get Kratom in many different amounts, starting at bags of no more than 20 grams and reaching up to 5kg in bulk. With the option to buy as needed or in bulk, users can look forward to delivering every order with fast shipping and quality remedies. Plus, there’s a 30-day refund policy if the user finds this remedy unsuitable.

Users can also access Kratom in tea bags with the official website, though they might be surprised that it isn’t available as a tincture or extract. The brand’s focus seems to be on developing capsules and powders with high-quality Kratom, though they also offer CBD tinctures with 750mg of CBD per bottle.

As for the origins of this brand, it’s a mystery. There’s no information on how far back the Super Speciosa brand dates, but it is located in Florida. It has many delighted customers and puts every product through thorough testing to ensure that it is the best remedy for any user who engages in it.

Golden Monk

Featured products: White Kratom vein, Red Kratom vein, green kratom vein, Maeng Da kratom extracts, and Kratom capsules

Sourced from: Indonesia

Refund policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $39.99

Gold Monk offers one of the most popular sources of Kratom in the entire industry. With various versions of Kratom, users have their choice of powder or capsules to get a green vein, red vein, white vein, and Maeng Da kratom powders. All of the purchases can be made through the official website.

All of the products from Gold Monk are approved by the American Kratom Association, and the company goes through substantial testing to ensure that every product is high in quality and performance. Plus, the 100% money-back guarantee helps consumers to have more confidence in the brand. Users have the option to buy in bulk if needed.

With so many different retailers for Kratom right now, the brand aims to set itself apart with high-quality remedies and variety. Users get competitive pricing by shopping on the website, but they don’t have to sacrifice the quality of Kratom either. The brand focuses on the right potency and purity to get the advertised results. Any product that doesn’t meet their strict standards is not made available to customers. It also is part of the GMP program for the American Kratom Association.

Kats Botanicals

Featured products: Chocolate kratom powder, White Elephant Kratom Powder, red vein, white Maeng Da Kratom Powder, and The Wedge Kratom Powder

Sourced from: Southeast Asia

Return policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $5.99

Kats Botanicals is known for offering a plethora of essential and effective kratom remedies, though they also dabble in CBD for a well-rounded online shop. Users won’t be able to find their products with any other brand, offering incredible diversity among the forms that Kratom is available in. From kratom capsules to powders, users get the best deal possible on everything. They provide multiple strains and veins, like Red Malay kratom, Green Bali, White maeng Da kratom, Green Indo, White Horn, chocolate kratom powder, and other remedies. Everything is tested in a lab ahead of packaging and shipping to ensure that consumers get exactly what they want.

Like many other brands on this list, Kats Botanicals provides consumers with CBD and Kratom, helping users get many options for dealing with their needs. Since a third-party lab tests everything, users won’t have to worry about unintentional cross-contamination. Plus, no side effects are associated with using either compound.

Kratom Spot

Featured products: Indo Kratom Powders, Red, white, and green Kratom, Thai Kratom Powders, and other fair trade Kratom extracts

Sourced from: Fair-trade farms

Return policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $8

Kratom Spot focuses all of its energy and productivity on providing users with Kratom from free-trade sources and the market’s utmost quality. To ensure that every product is exactly what they claim, the creators also offer lab testing for each product with high-quality purity and potency results.

Like many products in this guide, consumers will find a range of kratom remedies that can meet their needs. They have powdered strains, capsules with various dosages, extracts, and tea leaves. The brand offers white, green, or red strains, and users can choose whichever version they want to get the desired benefits.

As a testament to the quality consumers receive with this formula, customers will be happy to find that their packaging looks as high quality as what is inside. Every ingredient is completely natural and contains no additives or preservatives that could compromise the experience. The official website even offers educational materials to allow customers to learn more about this new ingredient and what it can offer.

Kratom Spot has already earned accreditation from the American Kratom Association, which is no easy task. To achieve it, they must be a part of the AKA’s Good Manufacturing Practices program, passing multiple tests to prove the brand’s quality, potency, and reliability.

Perhaps the best aspect of Kratom Spot is the ability to get a complete refund if the user isn’t happy with the product they’ve chosen. While users who have already opened the product will not be able to get a refund, they can still exchange it for a remedy that might suit them better.

Happy Hippo Herbals

Featured products: Green Maeng Da Elite (Hyper Hippo), Superior White Hulu Kratom (Chill Hippo), Cotton Candy Hippo, kratom energy shots, and White Thai Elite Kratom (Lightning Hippo)

Sourced from: Indonesia

Return policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $12

Happy Hippo Herbals is one of the most reliable and high-quality brands available. Anyone who is a newcomer or experienced user will be glad to find this name on the list, even though it is relatively new. This brand brings in new customers with the silly name and entertaining website, showing that using Kratom doesn’t have to be serious business. However, don’t be mistaken – they still take this formula incredibly seriously in every product they provide.

Shopping on the website is a rather pleasant experience, ensuring users don’t have to pay exorbitant costs to get what they want from Kratom. Plus, if the user isn’t sure where to start, that’s not a problem either. The creators have a special quiz on their website that lets them answer a few questions to be matched with a product that can suit their needs.

The most significant appeal of this website is the unique names of the impressive strains, which include Cotton Candy Hippo, Green Maeng da Elite, Superior White Hulu Kratom, and White Thai Elite Kratom. Users can get energy shots and tinctures from this brand that no other company presently produces. The products are affordable, and loyal customers repeatedly state that this brand is among the best they’ve tried.

Organic Kratom USA

Featured products: Organic Kratom USA produces Red Horn Kratom Powder, Green KetaPang Kratom Powder, Red Riau Kratom Powder, White Kapuas Kratom Powder, and other different kratom extracts

Sourced from: Indonesia

Return policy: None

Cost: Starts at $13

Organic Kratom USA starts by saying that they are one of the top kratom providers that users can find in the United States. To ensure that every product is consistent in benefits and support, they put the remedies through intense tests that prove their quality. This brand even has a loyal following of Redditors at its helm, showing their love for natural kratom remedies. It also has same-day shipping for many products, helping users get the freshest product possible. If they have any problems, they can seek out the support of the customer service team to learn more about their shipment.

Organic Kratom USA has a positive reputation, but customer feedback is minimal. Though not everyone praises the brand, they still have many positive reviews that show the reliability they focus on. Consumers who want to know more about the brand can call, send an email, or fill out the online form, giving them a consistent way to provide feedback to ensure that this brand stays as good as they hope it will be.

Kraken Kratom

Featured products: Kraken Kratom manufactures Ultra Enhanced Indo Kratom Powder, Maeng Da Thai Kratom Capsules (O.G. Red Vein), Maeng Da Thai Kratom Powder (White Vein), and a few other Kratom powders.

Sourced from: Not specified

Return policy: None

Cost: Starts from $9.99

Kraken Kratom provides users with an online platform that brings exclusive and hard-to-find strains of Kratom to customers. The formulas are condensed into capsules, extracts, and powders, though users can also find them as crushed leaf products. Everything complies with the regulations of GMP, and users can choose from remedies like Ultra-Enhanced Indo Kratom Powder, Maeng Da Thai Kratom Powder, And Maeng Da Kratom Capsules (Red Vein).

However, to keep the products fun and fresh, users can try out Kratom in a few products that aren’t found in other brands. Some of the more unique products include the Kraken Unleashed pre-workout powder, Kraken Unleashed post-workout powder and Platinum Kraken Tea Soft Gels. With these unique blends, the creators offer stiff competition from other brands on the market.

Based out of Portland, Oregon, this brand has become so synonymous with quality and competitive pricing that they have a loyal customer base that enjoys its wide variety. With a positive reputation that precedes them, Kraken Kratom aims to please. However, they aren’t just about making customers happy; they want to ensure that every remedy is exactly what consumers hope it will be, so they offer lab testing published directly on the official website. Even though the brand hasn’t quite become as popular as some mainstream kratom formulas, they are still a high-quality brand with plenty to offer.

Mitragaia

Featured products: Red Malay kratom powder, Mitragaia Welcome Sampler, Bali Gold kratom powder, Elephant kratom, and other kratom capsules and powders

Sourced from: Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, and Thailand

Return policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $4.15

Mitragaia is one of the few platforms on this list that doesn’t come from the United States. Instead, they are based out of Northern Ireland, providing users with the chance to get high-quality products (like powders, capsules, and extracts) at their fingertips.

Some people might not be familiar with the Mitragaia brand, but it used to be under a different name – Gaia Kratom. When the brand was Gaia Kratom, it was no more than a small business with a few clients that wanted to collaborate. The brand quickly grew in popularity and inventory by establishing this friendly relationship between its followers and customers with farmers.

While Mitragaia is located in Ireland, they get their Kratom from a sustainable source controlled by Indonesian farmers. Every product is made under strict requirements, following the regulations of the American Kratom Association and the AKPA. Some of their most popular remedies include Red Malay kratom Powder, Mitragaia Welcome Sampler, Elephant Kratom, and Bali Gold Kratom powder. All the kratom strains are lab tested to ensure safety, potency, and quality, ensuring everyone goes home with the product they want the most.

Individuals who want a little variety shouldn’t have to look any further. This brand has several types of Kratom, though it isn’t unheard of for consumers to build up a tolerance. That’s why having variety is so important; if the user finds that they aren’t getting the same results they used to, they can change the strain and reset their results.

Left Coast Kratom

Featured products: Left Coast Kratom offers OG Bali Kratom Leaf, 50X Kratom Extract, UEI Liquid Kratom Extract, and other kratom powders and kratom extract tablets

Sourced from: Not specified

Return policy: None

Cost: Starting from $36

Left Coast Kratom is a family-owned brand that connects customers with high-quality formulas. They established themselves only a few short years ago, in 2017, but they managed to survive the pandemic while serving many customers. This brand centers around safety, which is why they pay careful attention to meeting the standards that the American Kratom Association has set forth. Even though the brand is family-owned, consumers won’t be able to learn much about the family. Instead, they let the products speak for themselves.

Consumers will look forward to trying something new with so many strains to choose from. The remedy includes products like White Vein Borneo Kratom capsules, 50 X kratom extract, OG Bali kratom leaf, UEI liquid kratom extract, and Left Coast Platinum Tea tablets.

Krabot

Featured products: Krabot Evening Blend, Kratom Super-Spec Capsules, White Maeng Da Kratom, Evening Blend Capsules, Krabot Morning Blend, Kratom Extract Tablets, and other kratom capsules

Sourced from: All around the world

Return policy: None

Cost: Starts from $9.99

Continuing this guide, one of the most trustworthy platforms for kratom use in this guide is Krabot. The brand has been around for a while, getting all its Kratom nutritional support from Southeast Asia jungles. The brand offers many distinct products, including the Kratom Super Spec capsules, kratom extract tablets, White Maeng Da kratom Evening Blend capsules, Krabot morning blend, and Krabot evening blend.

Along with its high-quality remedies, all the packagings reflect what this brand offers in terms of quality. The unique packaging isn’t found with any other brand, but that isn’t why their customers keep coming back. Krabot implemented a loyalty program that allows consumers to earn discounts on their purchases. Unlike other brands, consumers can also pay with credit cards and cryptocurrency.

To ensure that Krabot brings the best performance possible to consumers, they encourage anyone to leave a review. They don’t try to sway users only to post their experience if it is positive; instead, they seek out honest answers from customers to find out if there is anything that they need to change or improve to serve the public with everything they can.

While all of these features are commendable in a kratom brand, it takes much more than being popular to be effective for consumers. While other brands publish the results of their lab tests, the brand leaves the quality and safety of their products as somewhat of a mystery. They are one of the only brands available right now that doesn’t participate in the GMP program that so many others do.

Though customers don’t get the benefit of lab results, customers notably have nothing bad to say about the brand, and no side effects have been reported. Nearly every customer with something to say about Krabot is optimistic about their experience.

Kratom Life

Featured products: Kratom Life has green maeng da kratom capsules, red dragon kratom powder, green Bali kratom powder, other kratom extracts, and kratom capsules

Sourced from: Southeast Asia

Refund policy: None

Cost: Starts from $4.95

Kratom Life focuses on bringing reliable kratom products to the market for consumers who want the purest and safest version they can find. They already have a dedicated team of farmers who use ethical practices during harvest and abstain from using artificial or chemically based technology. These efforts to bring high-quality products to market allow them to make a big claim – that they, too, offer the highest quality the market has with any product, including their many kratom powders.

Part of the reason that this brand is so popular is that they use multiple kratom strains to offer capsules, extracts, and powders. Everything is made in the United States, ensuring that the brand follows the production practices encouraged by the federal government before they get any of the remedies for themselves. Plus, their attention to detail ensures that consumers get the top customer service and quality, combined with reasonable pricing. Every product is shipped out on the day it is ordered, bringing the remedies to customers quickly and efficiently.

Though this brand seems to have everything they need for high-quality and transparent kratom products, users won’t find much information about the brand’s origins. They are relatively new, and the launch of their social media profiles suggests that they only launched in 2017. So far, no details about who owns or works at the company, though its headquarters is listed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Still, the brand claims to offer sustainable and healthy farming practices with all the available remedies.

Kratom Krates

Featured products: Kratom Krates presents kratom Bali gold powder, Red, green maeng da kratom powders, and other natural kratom capsules and powders.

Sourced from: Indonesia

Return policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $20

Kratom Krates focuses first on establishing the type of quality that consumers will get from the remedy. It is already GMP certified, following the regulations set forth by the AKA, and they provide users with many options for capsules, powders, extracts, and other kratom remedies. Users can feel confident that every product has consistent quality, and any questions can be directed to the incredible customer service team. They even offer to ship on the same day an order is placed, even if they make a bulk order. They encourage bulk purchases because larger orders come with an incredible discount.

All of the remedies from this brand come with free shipping, and users can return any formulas with a money-back guarantee. Users can pay with a credit card, but they can also get a sample pack before imitating a large purchase to ensure they know exactly what they want from the brand.

Though some people charge high prices for their kratom products, this brand highlights their affordability with many different packages. Individuals who want to order many remedies will get the most savings and won’t have to worry about potential scams promising what they cannot deliver.

Though many brands on this list show exactly what third-party labs have found in their products, Kratom Krates doesn’t offer this type of transparency. For some consumers, this lack of information may be enough that they don’t want to purchase from the brand, but other customers notice that they seem to have already earned the trust of loyal patrons. This consistency could sway the opinion of individuals who prefer to get a remedy with a proven track record.

The main reason customers keep returning to Kratom Krates seems to be how low they price their products. Other vendors tend to be more expensive, while Kratom Krates keeps its products affordable for many budgets. Plus, they have incredible discounts for small and copious quantities of Kratom.

Craving Kratom

Featured products: Craving Kratom offers Green Thai Kratom powder, Green Sumatra Kratom powder, Red Maeng Da kratom Powder, and other kratom powders and capsules

Sourced from: Indonesia

Return policy: 30-Day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $10.95

Craving Kratom shows all of its cards from the start, providing users with lab-tested products that fall in line with the GMP standards of the AKA. Everything from this brand is about offering quality and safety to consumers, and they have established partnerships with some of the top suppliers in Indonesia to maintain this reliability. Their products are all tested for purity and cleanliness, but they also check the alkaloid content of every remedy before it goes out to customers.

With a credit card, consumers can purchase Kratom as a powder, extract, or capsule on the official Craving Kratom website, which offers free shipping for new and repeat customers. Users can get unique formulas: Gold Bali kratom, Red Maeng Da powder, Green Maeng Da kratom powder, Borneo kratom capsules, and Bentuangie kratom capsules.

Science.bio

Featured products: Kratom Yellow Borneo powder, Kratom Red Thai powder, Kratom Bali Gold powder, and others

Sourced from: Not specified

Refund policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Must check the official website

Science.bio dedicates most of its time to find answers to scientific questions about cognition, metabolic energy, and longevity. They’ve used this scientific research to create multiple nutritional substances, including remedies with Kratom. To date, the brand has over 50 strains of Kratom that come from a pure source. Those options include Red Thai powder, Bali gold powder, Yellow Borneo powder, and other kratom products.

Just Kratom

Featured products: Red Malay kratom powder, Green Malay kratom powder, Green Maeng Da kratom extracts, Red Maeng Da kratom powders, and kratom capsules

Sourced from: Not specified

Refund policy: None

Cost: Starts from $6.99

Just Kratom has plenty of experience in selling kratom products, offering a variety of strains in the form of capsules and powders. Any purchase made on the website over $20 will get free shipping, ensuring that users only have to factor in the cost of their supplement. Some supplements that have gotten the most attention from customers include Red Bali, Red Maeng Da Kratom, Green Maeng Da Kratom, and Green Malay powders and capsules. According to the creators at Just Kratom, these formulas can positively affect the user’s cognition, and they can order small quantities at an affordable price.

Top Extracts

Featured products: Caffeinated Liquid Kratom Extract, flow Liquid Kratom Shot, kratom extracts, kratom sample packs, and liquid kratom capsules

Sourced from: Southeast Asia

Refund policy: None

Cost: Starts from $19

Top Extracts starts on the right foot, showing customers their approval from the American Kratom Association, and adding proof of their cGMP certification. Much of the website is dedicated to selling Kratom in bulk, offering it in the form of capsules, powder, extracts, and more. They even offer sample packs for anyone unsure about the remedy they want, ensuring that anyone can experience Kratom for its benefits.

Users will have their choice of strains and unique remedies, but they all have gone through third-party lab testing to ensure that the formulas are high in quality, cleanliness, and safety. They even offer a caffeinated liquid extract to consumers who want relaxation and energy simultaneously.

Kratom Crazy

Featured products: Super Green Malay Kratom, Red Bali, Maeng Da kratom, bulk Kratom powder, and natural Kratom capsules

Sourced from: Southeast Asia

Return policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $20

Kratom Crazy is based out of the United States, and they offer multiple strains to cater to the different needs of their diverse customer base. With red, white, green, yellow, and gold strains, consumers can decide what they want to try out without breaking the bank or losing their investment.

Along with the kratom products that consumers seem to get from nearly every brand on this list, Kratom Crazy is notorious for its unaltered strains, giving users incredible potency and effectiveness. With over 33 different strains to choose from, users will likely remember their favorites from the unique names, like Red Indo, White Borneo, Red Bali, Maeng Da Kratom, White Indo, and Super Green Malay.

To ensure that consumers have the best experience possible, the creators at Kratom crazy also provide information and education about using Kratom. Most other companies only focus on connecting customers with kratom products but understanding how and why to use them is an excellent start to improving users’ health with this natural ingredient. They even offer a scholarship program, which is not available with any other brand.

With the limited details available, consumers will find that the founder – Jennifer Kurtz – established this brand without prior industry experience. While this is not a reason to shy away from the brand, some people may prefer a kratom company with a little more experience amongst its executive staff.

Kingdom Kratom

Featured products: Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder, Kratom yellow Borneo Powder, Red Bali Kratom Powder, Red Bali Kratom Powder, Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder, Green Horn Kratom Powder, Custom Kilo Kratom Powder, White Maeng Da Kratom Powder, Kratom Bali gold Powder, and other kratom capsules and powders

Sourced from: Indonesia

Return policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: Starts from $19

Kingdom Kratom doesn’t have much variety among the powders and capsules. Still, they have all the different strain colors, suggesting that they focus on doing a few products correctly instead of overwhelming consumers with options. Nearly any customer can find a product that works for what they hope to get from a kratom supplement.

Based out of Texas, Kingdom Kratom doesn’t disclose much information about its business’s origins or ownership. Instead, they offer only evidence of their third-party lab testing. They are also not accredited by the American Kratom Association, which may concern consumers who are just starting to include Kratom in their routine.

Triumph Botanicals

Featured products: Green Vein, Red Vein, White Vein Kratom Powder, Kratom Capsules, and other different Kratom strains

Sourced from: Southeast Asia

Return policy: None

Cost: Starts from $9.99

Triumph Botanicals, the final brand on this list, focuses on improving its customers’ cognitive and physical health. The brand helps users to deal with pain without medication, using natural ingredients (like Kratom) to take on this responsibility. Unlike other brands, this company also provides consumers with THC products, showing that they aren’t exclusive to using Kratom to support customers.

According to the creators, using these formulas helps users to improve their sleep and balance their mood without experiencing side effects. There’s no risk of addiction, and they even claim to help users battle substance abuse with their remedies.

Customers over 18 currently get a 25% discount on their purchases, and all orders ship within 3-7 days, regardless of the quantity purchased.

Ranking the Best Kratom Brands

Even though the desire to purchase kratom products has been relatively new in the last few years, there are still many brands for consumers to choose from. Selecting the wrong source for Kratom can have devasting effects (or none at all), which is why these rankings focus on finding the best options for any user.

Read below to learn about the criteria used to narrow the list of kratom-focused supplement brands:

Quality

The quality of the Kratom offered is one of the most important aspects of any brand. Some companies save on their costs by purchasing from farms that knowingly provide lower quality, or they use Kratom that was artificially harvested. Kratom had to have high quality and reliability to be on this list.

Variety Of Strains

Everyone wants to have a choice. The companies that earned a place on this list had to offer plenty of colors, strains, and dosage options to cater to the customer’s needs. The brands also had multiple formats for their Kratom, whether a powder, liquid, capsule, or something else.

Lab Testing

Due to the natural state of Kratom and lack of regulation, the only way to ensure these remedies are reliable is with lab testing. Unfortunately, every brand doesn’t test its products, and those brands did not find themselves on this list.

Transparency

With testing and reliability, it is also essential to be transparent. While the preferred brands were clear about their sources, origins, and lab testing, some companies wouldn’t even show where their products came from. The brands that ranked the best didn’t shy away from the truth about their products for customers.

American Kratom Association Approval

The American Kratom Association is one of the only entities with guidelines to describe what kratom supplements should offer. Specific to the United States, having the approval of this entity means that the brand has passed the tests for cleaning and lab evaluation of the products. The majority of quality brands have this approval.

Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Compliance

cGMP compliance cannot be emphasized enough with this type of product. A brand that complies with these requirements is dedicated to meeting the standards set forth to prioritize customers.

Customer Satisfaction

What is the point of having any supplement brand unless customers are happy with it? The brands on this list had to prioritize the satisfaction of customers over anything else, including offering some kind of recourse if their product was not what the customer anticipated.

Pricing And Value

Customers deserve to get what they pay for. The products and brands on this list had to show that they offered enough value to warrant the price tag they put on their products.

Customer Reviews

Even with lab testing and other details about a brand, the customer’s experience played a significant role in these rankings. Customers had to generally be happy with what the brand provided to get a place here.

Advertised Benefits

As with any supplement, kratom products cannot be certified by the Food and Drug Administration. Still, the companies had to specifically show the benefits that Kratom could potentially offer without making wild promises that there is no way to validate or achieve.

What is Kratom?

Kratom, also known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is natively found in South and Southeast Asia. It is a tropical tree, and the leaves and other parts have been used to relieve pain and deal with different conditions in herbal medicine for years. Nowadays, researchers indicate that the same sources from the tree can help individuals who struggle with mental disorders like depression or anxiety. Even though it is not a medication, it has many properties that are often associated with stimulants and opioid use, which may not be surprising (considering the close relationship between Kratom and coffee).

The Food and Drug Administration has not certified Kratom for treating medical conditions, but early research indicates that it benefits digestion, pain, and addiction.

How Does Kratom Work?

The reason that Kratom seems to be effective is because of the naturally high content of mitragynine. Mitragynine naturally binds with the brain’s receptors to block pain signals. While it may function comparable to an opioid, it is essential to understand that the two types of products are different. Still, it may have an effect similar to what codeine and morphine cause. As the brain’s receptors bind with mitragynine, it also helps with anxiety and depression.

Kratom is often found as a powder, liquid, chewable tablet, capsule, resin, or tincture to get the effects. Some brands also offer it as a patch, but it is primarily used for pain and withdrawal symptoms.

Traditional Advantages of Kratom

In Southeast Asia, using the kratom leaves is no new event. Locals have used it for centuries, making it an essential part of traditional and herbal medicine. Some people even prepare it as a tea to get the pain-relieving benefits. It can be used to boost energy levels as well. The powder can be consumed naturally or by dissolving in a drink to make it more palatable to get the benefits orally.

Methods Of Using Kratom

The easiest way to get the benefits offered by Kratom is by preparing it as a tea, but the many brands on this list make consumption a little easier by condensing it into a capsule. Some people prefer Kratom in its natural state, chewing on the leaves or blending them with a beverage of their choice.

The most common ways to get the support of Kratom include:

Tinctures

Capsules

Extracts

Tablets

Gum

Teas

Patches

The active ingredients are often sourced by kratom brands from the dried leaves, which are then packed into a capsule. The gelatin exterior dissolves in the user’s stomach lining, allowing the digestive system to utilize Kratom and disperse it into the bloodstream to reach the brain.

In some cases, Kratom is also vaporized or smoked, but this consumption isn’t nearly as popular as teas or capsules.

Types of Kratom Strains

The most popular strains of Kratom include:

Maeng Da promotes greater strength and longevity with red, white, and green colors. It is sometimes used for pain relief or as a stimulant, though it is primarily sourced from Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Indo comes from Indonesia and is not as potent as other varieties. It can ease pain and anxiety, and it supports relaxation (instead of energizing the user).

Bali is the strain that offers the most opioid-like effects for pain, anxiety, and depression. It is sourced from Bali, an Indonesian island.

Borneo comes from the island of Borneo and is available in red, green, or white colors. It reduces anxiety and can have a sedative-like effect.

Thai, which comes from Thailand, is available in green, red, and white. It reduces pain and can sometimes produce a mildly psychoactive effect.

Malaysian, which is sourced from Malaysia and promotes a soothing effect

Green Malay reduces pain, increases energy, and improves focus. It is a variation of the Malaysian strain.

Some other strains that consumers might find include Elephant Green Ketapang, Green Hulu Kapuas, Red Ketapang, Red Dragon, Yellow Sumatra, Red Horn kratom powder, Red Sandal, and Bali Gold, and Bentuangie.

Kratom Vein Colors

As the kratom tree grows in its natural state, the colors of the veins of the leaves change. The color of the veins allegedly impacts the type of reaction users will get from Kratom. Red is the earliest phase of the growth cycle, helping the user to get pain relief and to relax. This strain is beneficial to anyone who is dealing with symptoms of withdrawal.

White signifies the tree is in the middle of its growth cycle. This strain helps users improve their focus and allows individuals who struggle with insomnia or depression. Usually, these effects last 3-5 hours, while the red vein kratom lasts 5 hours for most users.

The last growth cycle phase is seen when the veins turn green. At this stage, the effects last much longer, for about 8 hours. It helps with pain relief, mood management, and more. It is known for being the most potent variation for anyone who wants to ease pain.

Scientific Proof Behind Kratom’s Natural Benefits

Although there is a lot of support behind using Kratom and the potential benefits, there is a severe lack of research on this tree. Of the limited research available, it seems that Kratom is primarily safe and effective for the benefits companies claim it offers.

In 2017, researchers discovered that using Kratom helped consumers to experience a sedative effect and a stimulating effect, depending on the dose they used. Another study said that it had antidepressant effects and helped users relieve anxiety. However, even with this information, there are no double-blind clinical trials to support the idea that kratom strains are generally safe for consumers.

One study examined the effects of Kratom on over 8,000 users in 2018. With a 5-gram dose of Kratom thrice daily, users seemed to impact their minds and body positively. The study also discovered that Kratom was slightly more prevalent among male users than female users. Researchers ultimately concluded that Kratom was a valuable remedy for:

Reducing pain

Increasing energy

Improving mood

Reducing withdrawal effects from opioids

The study also verified that many alkaloids were found in Kratom, which included mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine.

Even at low doses, Kratom can be highly effective. It seemingly improves alertness, energy production, and a pleasant mood. It also can increase how talkative the user is. If Kratom is offered at a higher dose, the effect seems more euphoric, causing a sedative-like reaction. While it only takes about 3-5 minutes for the initial impacts to settle in, they might stick around for anywhere from 3-8 hours.

Side Effects of Kratom

Since there is limited research, most people might be surprised to find many side effects associated with using Kratom. However, these side effects might simply result from determining the right vein color and dosage for the user.

Some of the most common side effects reported included:

Nausea

Constipation

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Sweating/perspiration

Increased urination

Itching

Numbness in the tongue

Reduced appetite

With the adverse effects, users seemed more likely to have a bad reaction if they used more than 8g of Kratom at a time.

Kratom shouldn’t be used as a long-term solution for any problem. Heavy or prolonged use’s most common side effects were low sex drive, memory loss, high blood pressure, and heart palpitations. In even more extreme cases, it could cause problems in the liver and kidneys or the onset of psychosis.

Side effects are more likely for individuals who regularly drink alcohol, which could cause life-threatening problems.

Kratom Withdrawal Symptoms

Consumers who use Kratom for long-term treatment are the most likely to experience side effects and withdrawal symptoms. Withdrawal often involves the gradual or speedy onset of mood swings, depression, insomnia, anxiety, low libido, and nausea. However, these symptoms may not be a complete list of those possible changes. The overall symptoms will depend on previous usage, dosage, and age.

Kratom Dosage Guidelines

The only way consumers can determine the correct dosage is with anecdotal guidance from customers who have already experienced the effects. Extraordinarily little scientific evidence supports these dosages, so it is essential to be careful with how much is used.

One gram: Ideal for inexperienced users. Can improve mood.

Two grams: Mild dose but can improve mood more noticeably.

3-4 grams: Moderate dose. It can create a euphoric or sedative effect. May relieve pain.

4-5 grams: Strong dose. It can create a stronger euphoric or sedative effect. May relieve pain.

5-8 grams: Highly potent dose. It may be too intense for most users. It will cause significant sedation and may cause hallucinations.

The ideal dose will largely depend on the user’s age, weight, tolerance, physiology, and other factors. Always start small to establish what the right tolerance level might be.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kratom

Q: What is Kratom?

A: Kratom is a tropical tree natively found in Southeast Asia. It is herbal and traditional medicine in the area.

Q: Where is Kratom derived from?

A: This tree is often sourced from Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Q: What are the different types of Kratom?

A: When shopping with different kratom vendors, the strains depend on the color of the leaf’s veins. These colors determine the tree’s growth stage and how long the effects may occur.

Q: How can users consume Kratom?

A: The most common use of Kratom is tea. However, with the innovations of many brands, it is also condensed into concentrated powders, capsules, tinctures, tablets, and other forms.

Q: How does kratom taste?

A: The strain will determine the taste of Kratom. For the most part, Kratom is somewhat bitter, which is why so many people add sugar or honey to kratom tea before they drink it. It also explains why so many companies have condensed it into capsules.

Q: What is the benefit of taking Kratom capsules?

A: The encapsulated form of Kratom is easily the trendiest way to get its benefits. It is easy to consume and swallow, and users don’t have to deal with the bitter taste that Kratom is known for.

Q: What is the difference between different Kratom colors?

A: Each color varies in effects, potency, and duration of the relief. While red Kratom helps with sedation and pain relief, white Kratom helps with focus.

Q: What is the importance of alkaloid content in Kratom?

A: The alkaloids found in Kratom will determine its effects on the body. These alkaloids allow Kratom to bind with the brain’s receptors to get the pain relief and anxiety relief Kratom has become known for.

Q: What is the recommended dosage of Kratom?

A: To date, there is no scientific evidence of the correct dose of Kratom. This dose depends entirely on the user’s physiology, weight, and other factors. However, using more than 5g in one serving seems highly potent and dangerous, even for experienced users.

Q: Is it possible to experience withdrawal symptoms of Kratom?

A: Yes. If the user suddenly stops using Kratom, they may have some adverse effects. The most common withdrawal symptoms include anxiety, irritability, depression, and lethargy.

Q: What are the benefits of kratom products?

A: The reason that most people include a kratom product in their routine is to relieve pain. It also can support heightened energy levels, reduce high blood pressure, improve immunity, treat anxiety, soothe depression, and provide support for PTSD. Other anecdotal evidence links it to reduced inflammation, reduced withdrawal symptoms from opioids, and better digestion.

Q: What are the adverse effects of kratom use?

A: Most people only experience adverse effects if they use too much Kratom for too long. The most common reactions include dry mouth, dehydration, constipation, fatigue, weight loss, and nausea.

Q: Is Kratom safe to use?

A: It depends entirely on the user. About one-fifth of all users have some kind of side effects when they use too much Kratom. These effects are usually mild to moderate.

Q: Is Kratom illegal?

A: Many countries have outlawed and criminalized the use of Kratom, including Australia, Japan, Israel, Denmark, Myanmar, New Zealand, Sweden, Thailand, and Malaysia. Many states allow it to be used for therapeutic effects in the United States, but it is illegal in Alabama, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, Arkansas, and Wisconsin.

Q: What are the other names of Kratom?

A: Other names include ketum, kakuam, kratom, biak, thom, and thang.

Q: What are some signs of kratom addiction?

A: Consumers might be addicted if they experience depression, runny nose, muscle soreness, irritability, tremors, and joint pain while using Kratom. If the user experiences any of these effects or suspects they are addicted, they should seek medical assistance immediately.

Q: Does the FDA approve Kratom?

A: No. The Food and Drug Administration only offers approvals for medications and foods. They do not regulate supplements, which is how Kratom is categorized.

The Top 19 Best Kratom Brands of 2022 Final Thoughts

As many consumers turn to Kratom for support, the supplement industry has responded with many assorted brands that offer it. Every company offers something similar but isn’t equally effective, safe, or potent. This guide helps consumers to learn about the best kratom brands on the market today, based on the criteria found above. With exceptional value and transparency in lab testing, consumers can feel more confident choosing the best kratom remedy for their needs.

However, individuals who want pain-relieving effects should use these remedies with caution, seeking out the medical advice and supervision of a doctor.