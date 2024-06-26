Isaac Marven Parker was born March 18, 1960 and he passed away in the evening peacefully May 7, 2024 at University of Washington NW Hospital with his sister Ruby and his dog Bowser at his side.

I shared with The Palliative Care Team at NW Hospital, this to be one of my brother’s final wishes for Bowser to be allowed his faithful companion, of 11 years be at his side so his dog knew when his master was gone and wouldn’t keep looking for him to return walking through the door. Thank you to NW Palliative Care of the U of W.

My brother, Jr., worked in the apple orchards, at the sawmill and has cooked in many restaurants during his younger life in Oroville, Tonasket and even in Oregon, but he really found his nitch in life later as the artistic side appeared in him. He began pencils drawings young, but just kept getting better, he applied this to much of the wood burning on walking sticks, wooden clocks, burning portraits or designs and dream catchers, decorating with feathers, as a sign of our First Nations Indian heritage, faith and peace.

He never made a fortune but he sure made a lot of people happy with his gift. At times he did ask a price, but would put it back into materials to make more dream catchers and clocks for others.

Our parents, Isaac and Virginia Parker, proceeded Isaac Marven Parker, (Jr.) in death in 2010 and in 2020 and our brother, Jim Parker, also passed away in 2020.

His sister Ruby Parker, daughter Tracey, two grandchildren Selah and Antonio Corral, also nieces, nephews and many cousins, survive Jr.’s death as he is only onto his next journey. We will see each other again, in dreams, in thoughts and through stories and surely when the veil is made open again for loved ones to pass through. You are very much loved and missed my brother. Until our path meets again.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery on July 6, 2024. Pastor Randy McAllister from Valley Christian Fellowship will be officiating the graveside services on July 6, 2024 at 1 p.m.