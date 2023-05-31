Vietnam War Veterans honored

Roy Jennings, chairman of the state Department of Transportation Commission, himself a retired U.S. Marine, was the keynote speaker for the day.. Also in attendance was 7th District State Representative Jacquelin Maycumber. Gary DeVon/staff photos

TONASKET— A re-naming for State Route Highway 20, as the ‘Vietnam War Veterans’ Memorial Highway, to honor Vietnam War Veterans, was held at the US Armed Forces Legacy Park, in Tonasket, May 27.

Chairman of the Oroville Planning Commission, local author, and member of the Okanogan Borderlands Historical Society, Arnie Marchand said the idea to rename the highway began with a conversation between himself and Louie Wilson.

The ceremony included Confederated Tribes of Colville Reservation Honor Guard presenting colors, and the Honor Song, sung by “The Citizens,” tribal singers.

Louie Wilson with the Oroville American Legion Post #84 speaks with Mike Stewart, a Vietnam veteran. Wilson was one of the people credited with helping to get Highway 20 renamed as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

The Master of Ceremonies was Louie Wilson, who introduced the dignitaries in attendance. Representative Jacquelin Maycumber, 7th District; Okanogan County Commissioner Jon Neal; and Okanogan County Sheriff Paul Budrow were present. Also present for the ceremony, a representative from the office of Dan New House.

Roy Jennings, Chairman of the Department of Transportation Commission was the keynote speaker for the event.

Jennings asked Vietnam War Veterans to identify themselves and said, “this is for you.”

According to Jennings, Vietnam veterans were not given the honor they deserved upon returning home from the war.

The audience was asked to join in a “meet and greet” with veterans and dignitaries for refreshments and conversation.