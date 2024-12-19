Triangle Park to be rededicated as “Jeff Bunnell Park’ this Saturday

Oroville City Council agreed to honor Jeff Bunnell by renaming Triangle Park after him. The park will be dedicated on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.

OROVILLE – The Oroville City Council approved a request to honor Jeff Bunnell, who has headed up The Oroville Initiative (TOI) since it formed, as Jeff Bunnell Park at their Dec. 17 meeting. The park will be dedicated to Bunnell on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.

“The park will be renamed to Jeff Bunnell Park in appreciation of all that Jeff has done and given to the community and City of Oroville. Mayor Naillon will do the dedication and we will unveil a new sign for the park. Jeff will be there to receive this honor and acknowledgment of his contribution to Oroville,” said his fellow members of TOI.

Bunnell was instrumental in getting the “Welcome to Oroville Mid-Point of the Pacific Northwest Trail” sign, a picnic table and other amenities at the little park and led the charge to make improvements to the Oroville Trailhead for the Similkameen Trail, as well as taking on many other projects.

Bunnell said the work he and TOI have done at Triangle Park is one of the things he is “most proud of.” Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony.