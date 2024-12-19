Marion Erika Schweitzer

Marion was born in Hanau, Germany to Erika Klein and Marcel Nache on Aug. 10, 1945. She died on Dec. 9, 2024 in Tonasket, Wash.

Marion was born in Hanau, Germany to Erika Klein and Marcel Nache on August 10, 1945. She passed away on December 9, 2024 in Tonasket, Washington.

Marion was an only child and raised by her mother and grandmother in war-torn Germany. Marion worked at a tire company earning enough money to buy her own bicycle while going to school. She graduated from primary school and moved to the United States when she was 17 years old.

Marion spoke very little English at the time. but taught herself by watching cartoons and immersing herself in the American workforce. She found a home in Los Angeles, California making lifelong friends with Horst and Brigitte Wolfram and working in the bustling California nightclub scene of the era. While working at the Red Chimney in Los Angeles Marion met Fred Pratt and the two quickly fell in love sharing their passions of dance and theatre.

Marion and Fred were married in California prior to moving back to Fred’s home state of Washington to raise their four children. Marion and Fred capitalized on their talents and love of people owning several restaurants in the Tonasket, Washington area. They thrived on the social atmosphere of the business and enjoyed bringing people together.

Marion and Fred lost their son Harvey in a tragic car accident in 1985 and she was widowed shortly after in 1986 when Fred died of cancer.

Marion married Leonard Schweitzer in 1992. Marion and Leonard owned Double S Meats in Tonasket and shared a passion for history. They enjoyed spending time outdoors with their adult children and many grandchildren. Marion continued her love for cooking and bringing people together by preparing amazing extravagant meals for her family during the holidays. There was always a new recipe or dessert to try. She lost Leonard to cancer in 2010.

Marion enjoyed the arts with a passion for all things beautiful. She had a flair for the extravagant and could usually be found in a pair of high heels wearing something made of fur. She had a way of making you feel special and taught her loved ones the importance of buying something sparkly and finding an occasion to dress classy.

Marion was a romantic and a sucker for a good classic love story. She romanticized and told stories about the beauty of the small villages and Austrian Alps she had visited during her childhood.

After suffering a stroke in 2017, Marion spent the last two years of her life at the North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket. Living true to her strength and spirit she remained the life of the party, making friends and bringing encouragement and laughter to both staff and residents. Her family is eternally grateful for all the love, support, friendship and care Marion was blessed with there. “We will see you in our dreams Marion.”

Marion was preceded in death by her mother, Erika Klein; husband, Fred Pratt; husband, Leonard Schweitzer; son, Harvey Pratt and granddaughter, Kiana Devaney Pepple.

She is survived by three children: Carmen Pepple, Erika Heist and Gavin (Sarah) Pratt; three stepchildren, Nick Schweitzer, Matt (Monette) Schweitzer and Jennifer Schweitzer; nine grandchildren, Kaden Pepple, Kallen Pepple, Luke Schweitzer, Lane Schweitzer, Lilly Schweitzer, Holland Pratt, Savannah Pratt, Rilee Heist and Raegan Heist and five great-grandchildren, Kaden Pepple Jr, Kendrixx Pepple, Acasius Pepple, Aniese Pepple and Kalypso Pepple.

Marion wished to be buried with her son, Harvey, at the Tonasket Cemetery. The family is planning a graveside service this spring with the nicer weather. Family and friends will be invited.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.