Richard Arnold Halsted

Richard Arnold Halsted, age 85, of Tonasket, died June 12th, 2020 in Wentachee, Washington. He was born August 11th, 1934 in Wilbur, Washington to parents Joe and Myrtle Halsted in his grandparents home (Philip and Carrie Carpenter). He was an only child.

Richard lived in Wenatchee until the age of 10. When he was 10, they moved to the Mangis Family farm (aunt and uncles’ farm) near the Janis Bridge, outside of Tonasket, Washington to help work the farm. Approximately four years later they moved into the town of Tonasket.

U.S. Air Force

For the rest of his school years they lived in various locations in Tonasket. Richard graduated from Tonasket High School in 1953. He then enlisted into the United States Air Force and served from 1954 to 1958. He spent a couple years stationed in Alaska.

He was introduced to his first wife (Ellen) by his cousin Alice and was married in 1957 and they started their life in Moses Lake, Washington where he was stationed.

Upon discharge from the Air Force they moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho where Richard went to North Idaho Junior College for one year. Sue and Connie were both born while living in CDA. Richard took a job working for Weyerhauser on the coast and moved the little family to North Bend, then Fall City and landed in Snoqualmie, Washington for a number of years. Wendy and Tina were born while they were in Snoqualmie.

In 1970, he picked up the family and moved back to Tonasket (where he resided until June of 2018). In 1971, they finally got their son (little Joey!).

In 1974, he separated from his first wife, Ellen, and remarried in 1975 to his second wife, Sandra, who had four children. Richard raised Sandra’s youngest daughter Debi (Sallee) McDaniel who remained an important part of his life until he passed.

Richard then met Faye who had three adult children (Sherri, Richard, and Jackie). They married in 1990 and remained married until his passing. During his years in Tonasket he worked for Biles and Coleman in Omak and then went back to his love of carpentry as a Union Carpenter.

Richard loved the outdoors and spent countless hours hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed these activities with his children. He was also very active with his children and grandchildren in 4-H and sports.

He also loved motorcycles and was part of the Christian Motorcycle Association.

He had a love of eagles and decorated his home with pictures and figurines, which the grandchildren would go around and count.

Other activities he enjoyed through the years were bowling, square-dancing, playing cribbage, and playing pinochle. He was a very active member of the Loomis Community Church.

His memberships include: 71 years as a 6th degree member of Grange, the Eastern Washington United Brotherhood of Carpenters and the Western Washington United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

He is survived by his wife, Vinetta Faye (Rawley) Halsted; daughter Susan R. Kniffen (Richard), of East Wenatchee, Wash., daughter Wendy K. Graves (Chris) of Kooskia, Idaho, daughter Tina L. Hamilton of Spokane, Wash., son Joseph R.C. Halsted (Michele) of Spokane, daughter Sherri D. Bosch (Jeff) of Anacortes, Wash., son Richard Rawley (Jake) of Tonasket, daughter Jackie F. Guilmette (Mike) of East Wenatchee, Wash.; grandchildren, Keaghan Caldwell, Haydn Halsted, Halaina Halsted, Carrie Jo (Graves) Loofbourrow, Tiffany (Graves) Leach, Kyle Graves, Erin (Graves) Colbert, Rebecca Joy Graves, Cody Graves, Kayla (Halsted) Beasley, Jacob Hamilton, Kayla Sasse, John Rawley, Dylan Guilmette, Jocelynn Guilmette, Marrisa Bosch, Alex Bosch, and Adam Bosch; great-grandchildren; Mercy Loofbourrow, Jace Loofbourrow, Alex Loofbourrow, Ben Graves, Sophie Graves, Jackson Graves, Joel Leach, Connor Leach, Logan Leach, Bridget Leach, Nicole Leach, Victor Colbert, Shado Colbert, Leila Beasley, David Beasley, Cecilia Asher, Dakota Sasse, Gunner Sasse, Aksel Sasse, Norman Sasse, Mercedes Rawley, and Timber Rawley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Myrtle Halsted; daughter, Connie Halsted and grandson, Taylor Rawley.

A graveside service will be held at the Tonasket Cemetery Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Keith Singer officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.