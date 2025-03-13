Oroville will review zoning code, approves park permit for truck event

The Oroville City Council heard an update from planner Kurt Dansion about the revised zoning code at their March 4 meeting.

“Kurt Danison is here to discuss reviewing the Revised Zoning Code,” said Mayor Ed Naillon.

“The vast majority of the changes to the zoning code were to make it comply with the Comprehensive Plan. You’ll recall a year or two ago the council adopted a new Comp Plan and that resulted in some new land use designations, modifications of existing land use designations and some changes to the existing map,” said Oroville City Planner Danison over the phone. “We wanted to get the council’s input before we do the public process.”

Danison suggested the public hearing on the Revised Zoning Code take place at the next council meeting, Tuesday, May 18 and that he would be attending in person to answer any questions.

“I just wanted to hear any comments the council has on the document, kind of give you some homework before the next meeting,” he said.

“Thank you for that. I did read through it. What I found was very helpful when I looked at this document compared to our previous zoning is to bring up the old zone code and looking at the definitions for the various residential districts. There are some substantial changes in those districts. If you look at the old code, which on the city’s website, and see what the definitions are for R1 and R2. See what’s allowed, see what the intent of the zone is.

“One thing that we are making changes to is the accessory uses of structures… there are some substantial changes there. They are allowed to be a separate construct now… they don’t have to be attached. They can have tenants that are not family members. One thing I saw there was the minimum size was down to 196 (square feet).”

Danison said he would have to check that.

The mayor said there were some new uses like dormitory and boarding house designations.

“They’re new and allowed through CUP, Conditional Use Permit, clear down to R1. So, through Conditional Use Permit, is possible for those things to appear in Residential 1,” said the mayor.

Naillon said he knew reading through 150 pages was a lot, but he felt the new use chart would give the council what they need to compare it to the current code.

“You’ll be able to see the changes real quick,” said the mayor.

“You’re saying they can go down to 196 square feet?” asked Steve Thompson, superintendent of public works. “Because 200 feet is what you need to require they follow the building code.”

Danison said he wasn’t sure about the 196 square feet figure.

“Typically, if you’re going to have a minimum size it is 220 or 240. We’ll have to look at that,” said Danison.

Jake Brown, from Gold City Trucks, appeared before the council to request the use of Oroville’s Deep Bay Park the weekend after the Fourth of July to hold his truck party.

“I throw a truck party every year in town. I started with a barbecue in my backyard. The first year I had a couple of dozen friends out. It has always been centered around the celebration of a certain year Chevy truck. My favorite has a cult following (1967-72 Chevrolet and GMC trucks). Well, the next year it doubled and then it doubled again and again. The last year I had it at the house we had over a hundred trucks out and a few hundred people come from all over the nation,” said Brown, adding he no longer lived at that spot and was looking for a new place to hold the event.

He said camping was a must because some people travel great distances to attend. Those that didn’t camp stayed at the Camaray Motel and Veranda Beach, as well as VRBOS, according to Brown.

“My best estimate, last year we had over 100 vehicles. My headcount would be anywhere between 200 and 250 people. That usually gets cut in half as the initial event ends and some people are local. By nightfall I’d say it goes down to 50 trucks and 100 to 150 people,” said Brown, adding he doesn’t see it growing much more.

Brown said he has people come from as far away as Iowa and Ohio.

“The other thing that was on the application was alcohol usage. I do have a few questions about that. It seems to say that for alcohol at Deep Bay Park to be consumed there needs to be a permit,” he said, adding that there would not be alcohol sold at the event.

Brown was told that there would have to be a permit for people to consume alcohol they brought from elsewhere.

Brown showed the council a copy of CK Truck magazine which featured the event he held last year.

Mayor Naillon said he knew that it had been a passion for Brown ever since he was in Oroville High School.

Brown said the event wasn’t a “show and shine,” but a gathering of these trucks, no matter what shape. He said the public was welcome to come and see the trucks at no charge. He also said there would be vendors for truck parts and things like upholstery, bumpers, etc. and there would be a food truck available.

The council approved the permit for the use of Deep Bay Park.

Under Department Head Reports, Police Chief Gary Hirst said he had received the two radar units the council approved the purchase of.

“They will start to be used, so watch yourselves… Steve,” he joked.

Thompson said he received a price to repair a section of sewer and water at $85,500.

“It is something I really feel we need to do. If it went out and we had to have it all engineered I think it would be closer to a $200,000 to $250,000 project. I think this is the cheapest way to do this,” said Thompson.

He asked for and received approval to proceed.

During public comment, a woman voiced her concerns about cars and other vehicles encroaching on an alley near her home. She said she was concerned about the ability of emergency vehicles to go down the alley.

“I don’t think I should put up with it,” she said. “Who do I call if I have a problem going on?”

Chief Hirst said to contact his department and he or one of his officers would respond depending on what time of day the call was made. He said when she had contacted Superintendent Thompson about the situation, he got in touch with Hirst and the chief contacted the resident about the cars encroaching on the alley and explained the need to keep it clear for emergency vehicles.

The Oroville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers at city hall. The next meeting is scheduled for March 18.