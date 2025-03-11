Assessor’s Office not affiliated with ‘Concerned Citizens’ group

The Okanogan County Assessor’s Office says it’s not affiliated with “Concerned Citizens of Okanogan County” nor is Okanogan County.

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Assessor’s Office wishes to clarify that “Concerned Citizens of Okanogan County” is an independent group that is not affiliated with the Okanogan County Assessor’s Office or Okanogan County.

This organization has recently been sending out numerous letters to various governmental offices, businesses and individuals using the mailing address of the Okanogan County Assessor’s Office as their return address.

“The assessor’s office wants to emphasize that this group does not have permission to utilize the Assessor’s address for these communications. The assessor’s office is not involved in any activities or correspondence connected to this group. If you receive any correspondence from them, please be aware that it does not represent the views or official communication of the assessor’s office or Okanogan County,” said Okanogan County Assessor Larry Gilman in a press release.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Okanogan County Assessor’s Office directly. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” said Gilman.