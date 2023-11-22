Oroville Senior Center presents Emergency Preparedness Plan to council

OROVILLE – Kally Beringer, president of the Oroville Senior Citizens presented the center’s Emergency Preparedness plan to the Oroville City Council at their Tuesday, Nov. 7 meeting.

“In the event of an emergency in or around the City of Oroville which requires evacuation the Oroville Senior Center will open the facility if safe to do so for the use of seniors who may be displaced due to an evacuation event,” reads the plan.

The center will provide parking, seating and respite; free wifi for the use of seniors at the center; information as available for emergency services or as provided by the community; communication via telephone or internet as available, beverage service (coffee, tea and water); light food service as available (i.e. sandwiches or soup) and access to games, puzzles, books, etc.

Berlinger and Pam Schull said the plan was developed following the Eagle Bluff Fire. Oroville Police Chief Michael Langford requested a meeting with Berlinger to discuss the plan so the Senior Center can be shared as a resource with other agencies.

Pastor Dwayne Turner said the Assembly of God Church can also be available if the Senior Center exceeds its occupancy.

“We will share the plan with Maurice Goodall, Director of the Okanogan County Emergency Management,” said Mayor Ed Naillon.

The council thanked Balinger and Schull for what they and the Senior Center are doing.

Lynn Chapman said the tree board met and would like to request two trees on Main Street be replaced: the Japanese Lilac just north of the Hornet’s Nest and the Japanese Lilac in front of the former Betta’s Shipping building.

Public Works Superintendent Steve Thompson asked that Chapman place a ribbon on the trees to be removed. The council thanked Chapman for everything she does for the community.

Traci Neal and Marlene Barker approached the council to request a street closure for the Community Christmas Tree Lighting event to be held Saturday, Dec. 2. They requested that Appleway be closed from Main to Ironwood from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Councilman Kolo Moser made a motion to approve, which received a second from Councilman Mike Marthaller and carried unanimously.