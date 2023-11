The Oroville Eagles offered a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday starting at 1 p.m. By 2 p.m nearly 50 people had shared a meal, not counting those who got meals to go for those who could not make it. And more people were still coming in at that time to partake in the free meal. Below Turkey and all the trimmings were all on offer for a traditional Thanksgivimg dinner. Gary DeVon/staff photo