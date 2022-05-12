‘Once Upon A Time’ theme for 88th Oroville May Festival

Double S Images/submitted photo Queen Darbey Carlton and her royal court, Princesses Addison Calico, Kylee Accord, Kaylee Clough and Maddie Acord welcome everyone to come to Oroville’s 88th Annual May Festival this Saturday, May 14.

OROVILLE — Queen Darbey Carleton and Princesses Kaylee Clough, Meladie Young, Addison Calico and Kylie Acord are extending a royal invitation to attend this year’s 88th Oroville May Festival with events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 13, 14 and 15.

The festivities started off with the crowning of the royalty on Saturday, April 30 in the Coulton Auditorium. Queen Darbey, is the daughter of Steve and Stacey Carleton; Princess Cough, the daughter of Bob and Betty Clough; Princess Maladie, the daughter of Steve and Cedar Young and Princess Kylie the daughter of Walt and Lindsey Acord.

“You can expect most of the traditional events we’ve had in the past, including the annual fun run, which is in its 40th year, as well as the May Pole Dancers, a tradition going back to the first May Day in 1935,” said Shelly Roberts, president of the May Festival Committee,

Saturday’s events begin early with the “blast off” from the shores of Deep Bay for the bass tournament at 6:30 a.m. The fun run starts at 7 a.m. The Oroville Farmers’ Market will be taking place at Veterans Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The crowning feature of each year’s May Festival, the Grand Parade, starts at 10 a.m., with floats from the Oroville Community and its neighbors and from civic organizations and commercial businesses. Led by this year’s Grand Marshals, Don and Judy Beanblossom, there will be plenty of classic cars, mounted riders, kids on bikes, marching bands, Shriners, fire trucks, clubs and church groups and much more to keep everyone entertained. The Oroville Fire Department is sure to break out the old Model T firetruck to cause mayhem along the route and members of the local U.S. Border Patrol usually make a good showing on horseback and riding a variety of the vehicles they use to guard the border. The community will get to vote for the best parade entry, according to Roberts.

After the parade, the traditional lawn ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park again this year. Local and visiting royalty will be introduced and the May Pole Dancers give a command performance. Also at the park, the firefighters will have a dunk tank, FFA will put on a barbecue, the Mason’s will have kid’s games and there will be a cruise in.

And, there’s much more, like the Duck Race now in its second year and events at the Depot Museum, the Eagles and the Oroville Grange. For a complete schedule see page Page B2.