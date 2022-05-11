Judith Loreen Wahl

On Monday, May 2nd, 2022 Judith Loreen (Minchau) Wahl passed away peacefully at home in Loomis, Washington, surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born May 25th, 1947 in Puyallup, Washington to Lorence and Jane Minchau. She grew up in Puyallup Washington and graduated from Puyallup High School. She then went to school and received her certification as a Laboratory Assistant. She worked until she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Wahl. They were married, September 13th, 1968. They later began their family with sons, Loren and LaMoyne. Their love of the outdoors and country life enticed them to move to Loomis where they lived and have ranched over 40 years.

Judy was a remarkably hard-working, strong-willed woman. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. Moreover, she was a great cook, baker, farmer and cabinet maker. She had it all and lived it all just her way. Judy loved her flower garden, growing vegetables, canning, raising animals and was a lover of horses. Running and working the ranch with her family was her biggest passion. She had a remarkable gift for cooking and feeding any size crowd. She will be remembered for her ability to host specialty “tea parties” for her grandchildren using her fine China. She especially enjoyed her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, plays, FFA activities, and hunting and fishing trips with her family. She was strong willed and ruled with a firm hand. Even at age 74 she could outwork any teenager. She was stern, but very loving and a great teacher of life.

Judy is survived by sons, Loren (Janet) and LaMoyne (Sandi), each of Loomis; grandsons, Grant, Brandon, Lee, Dalton and Logan; granddaughters, Lexie and Brielle; great grandchildren, Emmet and Indie; sister, Tammy and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband, Ron Wahl, September 2020; her father, Lorence Minchau; mother, Jane Gitt; stepfather, LaMoyne Gitt and brothers, Fred and Ronnie.

Our family would like to thank everyone who helped in the last months of Judy‘s life. With a special thanks to Aunt Karen and Ron and Darlene Wilbourn.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Funeral arrangements by Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in Oroville, Washington.