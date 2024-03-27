Tonasket and Oroville set Spring Clean-up dates

The cities of Tonasket and Oroville have each set Spring Clean-up dates in April to spruce up their towns.

Tonasket’s resolution states “The city crew shall be authorized and directed to conduct a comprehensive city clean-up program commencing April 8th through April 12th.”

During the campaign the city will pick up burnable yard waste, excluding tree stumps and oversized prunings for residences and businesses as time permits. Prunings must be under four feet long and piled for easy removal. Leaves and grass clippings should be bagged in paper bags.

Oroville, which approved their date for the city-wide clean-up at the March 19 council meeting, will have a pickup date of Wednesday, April 10. Residents may schedule pickups by contacting city hall at 509-476-2926.

The city will no longer be accepting regular household garbage, tires, etc.

“Burnables (leaves, tree limbs, grass clippings, etc.) will be accepted although they must be separated and placed into cardboard boxes, paper bags or plastic bags. Limbs should be bundled for easy pickup.”

The city also reminds Oroville residents, that leaves and lawn clippings can always be dumped at the sewer treatment plant located at the south end of Juniper.

In addition to burnables, appliances and some metals will be picked up at no charge.

“The mayor and city council are encouraging all residents and property owners to take pride in our community by participating in the Spring Clean-up. Take advantage of this opportunity to clean up your neighborhood,” states the announcement from the city.