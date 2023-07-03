Celebrate Independence Day with rodeo and fireworks

Gary DeVon/GT file photo

OROVILLE — There will plenty of family entertainment on tap for this year’s Independence Day with the Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo and the Oroville Fourth of July Fireworks Show.

The Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo, now in its 81st year, starts with family games at 10 a.m. and the parade at 12:30 p.m. Then the rodeo begins, with both senior and junior events. For the senior events there is cow riding, regular and ranch saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, calf roping, wild cow milking, open barrel races and the women’s breakaway roping. In the junior events there will be cow riding, calf roping and scramble barrels.

The books opened to contestants on June 25 and close at 12 p.m. on July 2. At that time all fees must have been paid. Entries are accepted between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. only. To enter an event call Dalene Nigg at 509-485-2792 or 509-560-0220.

The Community Dance with Boone’s Tunes will be held on Monday, July 3 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the rodeo hall.

The Oroville Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Fourth of July Fireworks Oroville’s Deep Bay Park on Tuesday. Since parking is limited the TranGo bus will be providing shuttle served from Prince’s Center. The bus will run approximately every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m. and will continue until after the fireworks show. There will be no parking available at the park after 3 p.m.

Oroville Chamber President Rocky DeVon said that this year Dean Brazle will be honored with a parade through town featuring fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles. The parade begins at 8:30 p.m. and will deliver Brazle, Oroville’s only known surviving World War II Vet to Deep Bay Park so he can enjoy the display. (For more on Brazle, who turns 97 on July 4, see related story on page 2).

“The fireworks will begin at about 10:15 p.m., just after it starts to get dark,” said Oroville Chamber President Rocky DeVon. “We will also be selling cheeseburgers and hotdogs as a fundraiser. Each comes with a bag of chips and a drink.”

Donations from the community make the event possible, according to the chamber. Donations can be made at Umpqua Bank by calling Shelly Roberts or Peggy Shaw at 509-476-3603 or by mailing a check to Oroville WA Chamber, P.O. Box 626, Oroville, WA 98844. There will also be a donation jar at the event for people who would like to donate at the time.